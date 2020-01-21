A 10-run to break a fourth-quarter tie led the Mascenic of New Ipswich boys’ basketball team to its 77-63 Division III victory at Campbell High School in Litchfield on Tuesday night.
Sam Stauffeneker led Mascenic (7-1) with 25 points. Zack Barthel scored 18, Dylan Vaillancourt had 15 and Gabe Turner had 11 for the Vikings, who raced out to leads of 18-6 after one and 39-25 at half.
Joaquin Heller led Campbell (3-4) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers in a third quarter surge that saw the Cougars claw back to tie the game at 53-53 early in the fourth. Keegan Mills scored 12 and Brendan Rice had 10.
Winnisquam 64, Prospect Mountain 34: In Tilton, Phil Nichols led the way for Winnisquam (4-3) with a game-high 24 points. Prospect Mountain of Alton is 0-7.
White Mountains 68, Berlin 32: In Berlin, Jack Curtis recorded 20 points, five rebounds and six assists while Jack Parker had a near double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds for White Mountains of Whitefield (4-4). The Spartans also received 11 points from Braydon White and 10 from Avery Hazelton. Berlin is 2-6.
Bedford 68, Memorial 63: In Bedford, the Bulldogs (3-3) overcame a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring Memorial, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 53-44 lead into the fourth frame. Justin O'Neil led Bedford with a game-high 28 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Memorial (1-4) received a 19 points from Jack Fitzgerald and eight each from Troy Jutras and Julius Hargis.
Portsmouth 66, Central 42: In Manchester, Coleman Brewster scored a game-high 22 points while Calvin Hewett and Tommy Degnan logged 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Portsmouth (6-1). Baril Mawo led the Little Green (2-5) in scoring with 19 points while teammate Angel Castro chipped in 11.
Exeter 75, Salem 44: In Salem, Exeter led, 28-18, at halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils, 31-11, in the third quarter to put the game away. Ryan Grijalva recorded a game-high 15, Jacob Gibbons tallied 14 and Mike Leonard added 13 for Exeter (8-0). Salem (2-5) received 10 points from Adan Ayala and eight each from John Bennett and Michael Ference.
Bishop Guertin 66, Keene 56: In Nashua, Noah Timmer scored a game-high 28 points for Keene (3-3). Bishop Guertin improved to 5-1.
Bow 51, Kingswood 26: In Bow, Ellie Pingee tallied 18 points, five rebounds and two assists while Alex Larrabee logged 12 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Falcons (6-1). Kingswood of Wolfeboro is 2-5.
Derryfield 84, Wilton-Lyndeborough 34: In Manchester, Max Byron scored a team-high 16 for Derryfield (6-2). Jack Schwab finished with a game-high 24 points and logged his 1,000th career point for Wilton-Lyndeborough (2-6).
Alvirne 60, Londonderry 48: Brett McKinley scored 19 points and Liam O’Neil and Meshack Mugairi added 12 apiece for Alvirne (2-5). Londonderry is 2-4.
Girls’ basketball
Pinkerton 66, Keene 37: In Derry, the Astros led, 34-14, at halftime and never looked back. Avah Ingalls logged a game-high 22 points, Jesse Ames tallied 10 and Alli Ingalls added seven for Pinkerton (6-1). Keene is 3-6.
Merrimack 49, Nashua South 35: In Merrimack, the Tomahawks (8-0) received a game-high 13 points from Riley Crampton and 10 each from Theresa Twardosky and Gillian Waller. Kirsten McIntire led Nashua South (4-3) in scoring with 11 points and teammate Iruka Obinelo added eight.
Goffstown 61, Dover 26: In Goffstown, Kelly Walsh led all scorers with 38 points, Livi Brannen logged 11 and Ava Winterburn added six for the Grizzlies (6-2). Aaliyah Djanabia-James led Dover (0-8) in scoring with six points.
Londonderry 53, Alvirne 28: In Londonderry, the Lancers held Alvirne of Hudson to single-digit scoring outputs in each of the first three quarters. Courtney Shay logged a team-high 13, Ashley Rourke had 10 and Colleen Furlong tossed in eight points for Londonderry (4-4). Alvirne is 2-6.
Epping 35, Raymond 24: In Epping, Erika MacLeod led the Division IV Blue Devils (4-7) in scoring with 18 points. Division III Raymond is 2-8.
John Stark 58, ConVal 41: In Weare, Julia Donovan scored a team-high 12 points for ConVal of Peterborough (3-5). John Stark improved to 7-2.
White Mountains 53, Berlin 43: In Whitefield, Makenzie Treamer scored 23 points and Avi Challinor added 20 for White Mountains (8-2). Berlin is 4-5.