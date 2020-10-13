Pinkerton scored three second-half goals to overturn a halftime deficit and beat Salem 4-2 in girls soccer play Tuesday in the pouring rain in Derry.
Macy Graves scored her second of the game to even things up, and Lauren Morse and Emily Hood scored to lift the Astros. Graves' first-half goal was on a penalty kick.
Sam Franks notched two assist. Lindsay Blum made one save and Jordan Wheaton had three for Pinkerton.
Central 3, Goffstown 1: In Manchester, Central got goals from Ajlina Cehic, Mia Silveira and a penalty from Erin Flurey. Tori Keyes assisted the first two goals. Goffstown got on the board in the 67th minute to make it 3-1.
Boys soccer
Londonderry 1, Windham 1: In Windham, Aidan Dennis’ rebound goal off a Hunter Smith shot gave Londonderry (6-0-1) an early lead in boys soccer play Tuesday, but the Jaguars (4-0-1) equalized late on a penalty kick.