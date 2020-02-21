DERRY — Knowing the final seconds of the third quarter were ticking away, all Theresa Twardosky wanted was to get off a desperation shot from a few steps behind half court.
What resulted was a shot that the Merrimack High School junior will remember for a long time, and it provided the exclamation point in the key quarter for the Tomahawks in Friday night’s girls’ basketball game against Pinkerton Academy.
Twardosky sank the long heave to cap off a 12-4 third quarter that left Merrimack with a 35-28 lead, and the Tomahawks padded that cushion in that fourth toward a 51-40 Division I victory at Hackler Gymnasium. Twardosky finished with 15 points to lead Merrimack, while Riley Crampton added 14 points.
“I just saw the clock and I just looked at teammate (Samantha Page), and I said ‘Sam, just get the ball and we’ll just try it’,” Twardosky said. “She threw it up to me, I just dribbled and I just hucked it best as I could and it went in. It was just luck.”
Merrimack (15-2) jumped into second place in the Division I standings behind Bishop Guertin (15-1), after Manchester Memorial (14-2) dropped a 68-62 decision to Londonderry (8-8). The Tomahawks were coming off Tuesday’s 42-40 loss to Memorial.
The Tomahawks still have to win next Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Salem (11-5), and have Memorial lose one of its remaining two games to likely claim one of the top two seeds and first-round bye in the 14-team Division I tournament.
“I thought we were more of a patient team offensively in the second half and we were looking for the shot that was the best for us instead of forcing something that wasn’t necessarily there,” Merrimack coach Michael Soucy said. “We tightened up the defense as well. The third quarter was tremendous and we stopped fouling. We got into early foul trouble in the first half, and that hindered our ability to execute.”
After trailing 18-13 after the first quarter, Pinkerton (10-6) used a 7-0 run and forced seven turnovers to take a 20-18 lead in the second quarter. A drive by Avah Ingalls sent the Astros into halftime with a 24-23 lead.
Merrimack began the third quarter with a 7-0 run that was capped off by a Page feed to Heather Rohr and a converted steal by Page to give Merrimack a 30-24 lead midway through the third.
Jesse Ames (13 points) broke the run with Pinkerton’s only field goal of the third. Ames sank a pair of free throws to bring Pinkerton within 32-28, before Twardosky’s heroics to end the third.
Pinkerton rests in a three-way tie with Concord and Manchester Central for seventh place in Division I with two games left in the regular season, against Alvirne (2-16) and Nashua South (8-9).
“Merrimack is a good team and they pride themselves on a fast tempo. We talked about it, we worked on it, but my girls succumbed to it at the beginning of the third quarter,” Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey said. “Once we started playing Merrimack’s tempo, they ran away with it. Once we started trailing, we got away from our offense.”
Allison Ingalls opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Pinkerton, but Twardosky and Crampton responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Merrimack a 41-31 lead with 6:26 left in regulation. The Astros closed the gap to five before a conventional three-point play by Twardosky gave Merrimack a 45-37 lead with 1:37 remaining.
“The first half we were in a lot of foul trouble and it kind of got to our heads and we were a little frazzled about it,” Twardosky said. “The second half came and we wanted to keep the pressure on, move the ball faster and just play really good help defense on them.”