McCarthy
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy lays it up between Portsmouth’s Maddie MacCannell, left, and Margaret Montplaisir during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School. McCarthy led all scorers with 24 points in third-ranked Bedford’s 64-60 win.

LONDONDERRY — Lana McCarthy’s offense around the basket helped Bedford High build a lead.

Her defense on the perimeter won the game.