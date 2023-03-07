Bedford’s Lana McCarthy lays it up between Portsmouth’s Maddie MacCannell, left, and Margaret Montplaisir during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School. McCarthy led all scorers with 24 points in third-ranked Bedford’s 64-60 win.
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy hits a shot between Portsmouth’s Avery Romps, left, Margaret Montplaisir, center, and Maddie MacCannell during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy lays it up between Portsmouth’s Maddie MacCannell, left, and Margaret Montplaisir during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School. McCarthy led all scorers with 24 points in third-ranked Bedford’s 64-60 win.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy lays it up between Portsmouth’s Maddie MacCannell, left, and Margaret Montplaisir during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School. McCarthy led all scorers with 24 points in third-ranked Bedford’s 64-60 win.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Kate Allard blocks this shot by Portsmouth’s Avery Romps during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Portsmouth’s Margaret Montplaisir knocks the ball away from Bedford’s Sydney Grogan during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Portsmouth’s Maggie MacCannell takes a shot past Bedford’s Lana McCarthy during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Ava Dubois is fouled by Portsmouth’s Mackenzie Lombardi as she moves the ball up court during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy hits a shot between Portsmouth’s Avery Romps, left, Margaret Montplaisir, center, and Maddie MacCannell during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford players celebrate their Division I semifinal victory over Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford players celebrate their Division I semi-final victory over Portsmouth Tuesday night at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy blocks this 3-point attempt by Portsmouth’s Avery Romps in the final seconds of Tuesday night’s Division I semi-final game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bedford’s Kate Allard hits a shot over Portsmouth’s Avery Romps during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Ava Ruggiero looks for an opening as she’s defended by Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch, left, and Meghan Stack during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Maggie Sasso tries to get by Bishop Guertin’s Brooke Paquette during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Ava Vaughan, left, and Bishop Guertin’s Meghan Stack fight for possession of a loose ball during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Olivia Murray knocks down a three pointer as she’s defended by Goffstown’s Ava Ruggiero during Tuesday night’s Division I semi-final game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Maggie Sasso passes the ball away from Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch jumps on a loose ball between Goffstown’s Maggie Sasso, left, and Ava Vaughan during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Maggie Sasso, left, and Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch look to the referee for a call during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch drive to the basket against Goffstown’s Ava Vaughan during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Ava Ruggiero fouls Bishop Guertin’s Brooke Paquette on her way to the basket during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Meghan Stack takes it to the basket between Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn, left, and Ava Ruggiero during Tuesday night’s Division I semi-final game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Goffstown’s Ava Ruggiero looks for an opening as she’s defended by Bishop Guertin’s Hannah Lynch, left, and Meghan Stack during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Bishop Guertin’s Brooke Muller takes a shot between Goffstown’s Caroline Foreman, left, and Meredith Winterburn during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Kate Daley grabs a rebound from Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School.
LONDONDERRY — Lana McCarthy’s offense around the basket helped Bedford High build a lead.
Her defense on the perimeter won the game.
McCarthy blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Avery Romps with two seconds remaining, helping the Bulldogs past Portsmouth 64-60 in a Division I state semifinal thriller on Tuesday at Londonderry High.
Senior Sydney Grogan hit three free throws in the final seconds to help secure the win for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who will face Bishop Guertin for a third straight season in the final. Game time has been set by the NHIAA for 4 p.m. on Sunday at UNH's Lundholm Gym.
The Cardinals knocked off Goffstown 67-49 in Tuesday's late semifinal.
McCarthy, a 6-4 junior, worked most of her magic around the basket, finishing with a game-high 24 points. She scored 20 of those points in the second half after sitting the entire second quarter after picking up her third personal foul in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
Portsmouth led 29-27 at halftime, thanks to long-range shooting by Mackenzie Lombardi, who made four 3-pointers. Lombardi finished with five treys and a team-high 22 points.
The lead changed hands five times in the third quarter, with McCarthy’s reverse layup at the buzzer giving Bedford a 48-47 lead.
The lead grew to seven, 56-49, on a fast-break layup by Kate Allard (14 points) off a Grogan feed, then nine, 58-49, on McCarthy’s layup with 4:41 left.
But the Clippers weren’t done. Lombardi hit four free throws and their defense stiffened. Maddie McCannell’s free throw brought Portsmouth within 61-60 with 10 seconds left before Grogan’s free throws and one final play by McCarthy sent Bedford to UNH.
Bishop Guertin 67, Goffstown 49: Center Meghan Stack poured in 25 points, leading the top-seeded and unbeaten Cardinals back to another championship game. BG is the defending Division I champ and has won five of the last six crowns -- the lone championship-game loss to Bedford in 2021.
The Cardinals led throughout, but Goffstown pulled within seven points in the fourth quarter, mostly through the work of Ava Winterburn (24 points) and Ava Ruggiero (10 points).
But Stack converted a three-point play and Hannah Lynch drilled a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach. Lynch finished with 14 points and BG point guard Brooke Paquette had 12.