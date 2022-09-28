220929-spt-boworivgsoc-JDG0345

Oyster River’s Greta Zent, right, and Parker Keeler defend Bow’s Ashley Wallen during Wednesday’s Division II game in Bow.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The Bow High School girls soccer team entered Wednesday’s Division II midseason showdown with unbeaten Oyster River fresh off a win in which it did not play like itself, Falcons coach Jay Vogt said.

The Falcons looked like their usual selves against Oyster River, scoring early goals in each half to secure a 6-0 home triumph over the Bobcats.