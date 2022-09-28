The Bow High School girls soccer team entered Wednesday’s Division II midseason showdown with unbeaten Oyster River fresh off a win in which it did not play like itself, Falcons coach Jay Vogt said.
The Falcons looked like their usual selves against Oyster River, scoring early goals in each half to secure a 6-0 home triumph over the Bobcats.
Bow (8-1) opened its three-game week with a 4-1 home win over Coe-Brown Northwood Academy on Tuesday and will conclude it by hosting John Stark on Friday.
“We had good control and stuff but it just didn’t feel like us,” Vogt said of the Coe-Brown win. “That was kind of our focus. We needed to get back to us and play our game and they (the players) did today and they did fantastic.”
Bow senior captains and twin sisters Bella and Lyndsey LaPerle scored the game’s first two goals over a one-minute span.
Bella scored inside the penalty box in the eighth minute. Lyndsey followed up by maneuvering around two defenders before firing a shot into the top right corner of the Bobcats’ net in the ninth minute.
Juliette Tarsa scored off a Marisa Green corner kick in the 15th minute to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.
Oyster River (7-1) did not allow more than one goal in each of its first seven games.
“I think our nerves and the pressure of being a No. 1 for a while and not having any losses going up against a team that, in the past, has beaten us over and over again — I think our mentality is what hurt us more than anything else this game,” Bobcats coach Sabrina Rivers said.
Goals from Lexi Insana and Tarsa over the opening seven minutes of the second half built Bow a 5-0 advantage. Ashley Wallen’s goal in the 68th minute capped the game’s scoring.
Bridget Hilton earned the eight-save shutout for the Falcons.
Oyster River goalkeepers Maeve Hickok and Kate Domaleski combined for 12 saves.
— Alex Hall
Boys soccer
Campbell 6, Monadnock 0 (Tuesday)
Campbell: Six goal scorers, Jack Bourque shutout.
Conant 3, Hopkinton 2 OT (Tuesday)
Hopkinton (3-4-2): Avery Condon 2 goals, Lincoln Wilson assist, Owen Wuellenweber assist, Colby Boissy 4 saves.
Conant: Jacob Sawyer goal, Manny Hodgson goal, Thomas Harvey goal, Josh Dipasquale 2 assists.