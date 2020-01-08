Senior center Kenneth McIntyre scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Manchester Memorial boys’ hockey team to a 9-1 triumph over Bishop Brady of Concord on Wednesday at the JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Brandon Murphy and Brandon Burroughs — McIntyre’s linemates — each collected two goals in the victory. Burroughs also had an assist.
Kody Boyce recorded 11 saves for the Crusaders (1-4-0), who also received goals from freshmen Nick Duclos and Colin Fields.
Darren Earley scored for Bishop Brady (0-4-1).
Keene 4, Goffstown 3: In Goffstown, senior Jarred Tattersall scored three second-period goals as the Blackbirds (3-0-1) skated past the Grizzlies in a Division II game at Sullivan Arena.
A Colby Gamache goal gave Goffstown a 1-0 lead after one period, but Keene’s Ben Brown scored a power-play goal to make it a 4-1 game early in the third. Goffstown (5-2-0) answered with goals by Jackson Burke and Grady Chretien, but failed to pull even despite a four-minute power play later in the third. Keene goalie Jacob Russell stopped 30 shots, including 12 in the final 15 minutes.
Concord 7, Pinkerton 1: In Concord, the Crimson Tide (4-0) broke open a close game by scoring four power-play goals in the third period. Matt Hauschild collected three of Concord's seven goals.
Ethan Burgess scored for the Astros (2-2), who trailed 1-0 after one period and 3-1 entering the third.
St. Thomas 3, Oyster River 0: In Durham, goals by Matt Barnes, Will MacLean (power play) and Colin Chrisom (empty net) helped St. Thomas (3-1-1) extend its Division II winning streak to three games. Oyster River, which beat St. Thomas 8-1 earlier this year, fell to 2-2-1.
Windham 6, Nashua North-Souhegan: At the Ice Center in Salem, Vito Mancini had the shutout with 16 saves and six different players scored goals for the Jaguars. Pat Furtado, Jack Flanagan, Mike Montanile and Tommy Langlois scored second-period goals, and Max Cavallaro and Charlie Breen tallied in the third. Windham evened its record at 3-3. North-Souhegan fell to 1-3-1.
Merrimack 2, Somersworth/Coe-Brown 1: At Rochester Arena, Zach Stimeling scored twice to lift the Tomahawks. Dom Carozza had two assists and Jason De Beaucourt and Evan Roy each had a helper. Ben Hardy backstopped the win with 22 saves. Merrimack is 2-1. Somersworth/Coe-Brown is 2-2-1.
Girls’ basketball
Hanover 40, Merrimack Valley 37: In Penacook, guard Stella Galanes tossed in 10 points and Maddie McCorkle finished with nine as the Marauders (5-0) remained unbeaten in Division II. The loss dropped Merrimack Valley to 3-2.
Monadnock 33, Hillsboro-Deering 27: In East Swanzey on Tuesday, Fayth Grimes and Morgan Racine led the Hillcats (2-5) in the loss with nine points each. Zoe Kemp had seven. Monadnock is 3-2.
Wrestling
At Keene
Nashua North 42, Keene 39
120: Mirenis Torres (NN) over Joshua Sleeper-Seder (K) (Fall 5:15); 126: Michael Mathson (NN) over Tierney Gruber (K) (Fall 1:53); 132: Jack Hebert (K) over Kole Ducharme (NN) (Fall 2:47); 138: Colby Atwood (K) over Andrew Frye (NN) (Fall 1:29); 145: Riley Stetson (K) over Dimitri Moreno (NN) (Fall 0:54); 152: Joseph Wilson (K) over Vittorio Trowbridge (NN) (Fall 0:40); 160: Austin Morris (K) over Finn Mullaly (NN) (Fall 2:49); 170: Gavin Gruber (K) over Dominick Gentry (NN) (Fall 2:55); 182: Spencer Whiting (NN) over Isiah Crump (K) (Dec 9-3); 195: Jason Canavan (K) over Tyler Griffin (NN) (Dec 4-1); 220: Dylan McIntyre (NN) over Owen Castor (K) (Inj. [time]); 285: Max Ackerman (NN) over (K) (For.); 106: Matt Oliver (NN) over (K) (For.); 113: Benjamin Haight (NN) over () (For.).
Windham 52, Manchester Memorial 16
138: Kylan Cole (W) pinned Benjamin O’Brien (M) 1:38; 145: Nicholas Antonucci (W) won by forfeit; 152: Matthew Sullivan (W) pinned Matthew Wilson (M) 0:29; 160: Matt Wilson (M) def. Noah Alfonso (W) 1405; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) pinned Nizar Abbari (M) 1:48; 195: Joel Nyonga (W) pinned Justin Picardo (M) 0:59; 220: Miguel Santiago (M) pinned Matthew Scharff (W) 0:31; 285: Aiden LaFrance (M) won by forfeit; 113: Aiden Williams (W) pinned Riley Sullivan (M) 5:11; 120: Jayson Clementi (W) pinned Mikah Reinhold (M) 0:40; 126: Peyton Sills (W) def. August Connors (M) 12-0; 132: Samuel Husson (W) pinned Sean Tobin (M) 3:19
Salem 39, Pinkerton 37
138: Matteo Mustapha (S) pinned Nathan Lindquist (P) 2:29; 145: George Boudreau (S) def. David Hammond (P) 14-4; 152: Marcus Sconza (P) def. Michael Williams (S) 15-3; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) pinned Mario Rodriguez (S) 0:38; 170: Isaac Cohen (P) pinned Matt Breton (S) 3:41; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) pinned Joseph Colecchia (S) 0:28; 195: William Brown (P) pinned Tanner Morgano (S) 5:09; 220: Beau Dillon (S) pinned Ben Colson (P) 3:04; 285: Josh Ozoria (S) pinned Jake Scarelli (P) 3:38; 106: Ryan O'Rourke (S) won by forfeit; 113: Philip Giordano (S) pinned Michael Follo (P) 3:04; 120: Casey Phelan (P) won by forfeit; 126: Matt Adams (S) pinned Mark Harrington (P) 3:09; 132: Dominic Robinson (P) def. Martian Ngatchoua (S) 7-0
Timberlane Regional (TIRE) 68.0 Londonderry (LOND) 9.0
106: Johnathon Fabrizio (TIRE) over Michael Palma (LOND) (Fall 3:21) 113: Konrad Parker (TIRE) over Nicholas D`Alessandro (LOND) (Fall 1:31) 120: Jacob Rousseau (TIRE) over Evan Madigan (LOND) (Fall 1:28) 126: John Leavitt (TIRE) over Andrew Quach (LOND) (Fall 1:04) 132: Cody Wild (TIRE) over Brandon Drake (LOND) (TF 17-2 5:00) 138: Eric Kappler (TIRE) over Aidan Wilder (LOND) (Fall 1:18) 145: Nicholas Pallaria (TIRE) over Jacob Joly (LOND) (Fall 1:56) 152: Anthony Rousseau (TIRE) over Johnny McKinnon (LOND) (Fall 3:50) 160: Bryce Parker (TIRE) over Dylan Barnes (LOND) (Fall 4:24) 170: Nicholas Walter (LOND) over Joseph Friel (TIRE) (Dec 3-2) 182: Cooper Kelly (TIRE) over Josh Bean (LOND) (Dec 7-4) 195: Niko Langlois (TIRE) over (LOND) (For.) 220: Christopher Lund (TIRE) over (LOND) (For.) 285: Samuel Choate (LOND) over Malikai Colon (TIRE) (Fall 3:08)