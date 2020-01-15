Merrimack’s Zach Stimeling, scored three goals, reaching the 50-goal and 100-point mark for his high school career, in the Tomahawks’ 7-0 win over Alvirne-Milford on Wednesday in Division II high school hockey at West Side Arena in Manchester.
Stimeling’s first goal, 2:38 into the first period, reached both milestones. The two goals and one assist he added in the victory give him 103 points overall.
Dominic Carozza scored three goals and notched two assists, and Kyle Dunn contributed a goal for Merrimack (4-1). Ben Hardy made 16 saves for the shutout. Brayden King made 35 saves for Alvirne-Milford (2-4).
Bishop Guertin 7, Manchester Memorial 0: At JFK Coliseum in Manchester, Patrick Madden and Aaron Pratt each scored twice for the Cardinals (6-1).
Declan Wilkie, Sean Kelley and Derek Amaral also had goals for BG. Madden added an assist. Mike Kiely and Mike Schaaf each had two assists. Chris Sullivan made 15 stops for the shutout.
Kody Boyce had 31 saves for Memorial (1-5).
Pinkerton 10, Manchester Central-West 2: At Ice Den in Hooksett, Ethan Burgess, Brett Masterson and Lorenzo Corsetto each tallied a pair of goals for Pinkerton (4-2). Sean McCann, Hayden Shattuck, Aidan Price and Brett Levesque added one apiece. Aiden Kelly scored once for Central-West (0-4).
Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield 6, Pembroke-Campbell 0: At Conway Arena in Nashua, Colin McDonald paced the field with two goals for the Warriors (5-1). Aidan Chretien, Cole Giersch, Michael McLaughlin and Paul Vachon also added a goal each while Conor Sanborn, Jake Roy, Sal Vella and Derek Wagner tallied assists. Pembroke-Campbell is 1-5.
Wrestling
Pinkerton 53, Londonderry 26
106: Michael Palma (L) wins by forfeit; 113: Nicholas D’Alessandro (L) def. Casey Phelan (P), 7-2 Dec; 120: Dominic Robinson (P) def. Evan Madigan (L), Pin 1:44; 126: Mark Harrington (P) def. Andrew Quach (L), Pin 1:12; 132: Brandon Drake (L) def. Nathan Lindquist (P), Tech Fall 3:58; 138: David Hammond (P) def. Jacob Joly (L), Pin 3:49; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) def. Nendoe Gleekia (L), Tech Fall 3:10; 152: Johnny McKinnon (L) def. Trevor Raspuzzi (P), Pin 0:21; 160: Jack Mackniernan (P) def. Dylan Barnes (L), Pin 1:39; 170: Nicholas Walter (L) def. Cameron Sylvester (P), Pin 0:29; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) wins by forfeit; 195: William Brown (P) wins by forfeit; 220: Ben Colson (P) wins by forfeit; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) def. Samuel Choate (L), Pin 1:04.