A four-goal outburst in the third period carried the Pinkerton Academy boys' hockey team to a 4-1 victory over rival Londonderry on Wednesday night at the Ice Den Arena in Hooksett.
Mason Drouin collected three goals for the Astros (9-8-0). Aidan Price also scored for Pinkerton, which received 24 saves from Matt Gilliland. Brandon Savage scored the Londonderry goal. The Lancers (6-10-1) had a 1-0 lead entering the final 15 minutes.
Bishop Guertin 5, Salem 4: In Tyngsborough, Mass., Michael Kiely collected the puck from a faceoff, skated into the offensive zone and scored as time expired to give the Cardinals a wild win.
Salem's Ryan Allard had scored to tie the game with 7 seconds to play to set up Kiely's heroics. Kiely had two goals on the night. Patrick Madden scored two and Ben Young had a goal for the Cardinals, and Evan Butler made 15 saves.
Ryan Pappalardo, Joe Bodenrader and Sam Maietta scored for Salem. Spencer Deane made 30 saves for the Blue Devils.
Merrimack 7, Kingswood 1: In Manchester, Zach Stimeling and Kai Schimp each scored two goals to lead Merrimack to victory at West Side Arena.
Evan Roy had three assists for the Tomahawks, who also received two assists from Andrew Frothingham. Merrimack (12-4-1 in Division II) led 4-0 after two periods. Will Danias scored for Kingswood (7-10-0).
H-B/Derryfield 3, Belmont/Gilford 2 (OT): In Laconia, Rylan Morgan stopped 33 shots for Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield (13-4-0). Aidan Chretien had a goal and an assist for Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield. Nick Dapolito and Paul Vachon each added a goal, and Cole Giersch collected two assists. the loss dropped Belmont/Gilford.
Bedford 3, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Brady Burke, John Giroux and Owen Roberto scored for the Bulldogs (12-3-1). Brady is 1-14-1.
Girls’ hockey
Concord 5, Exeter 1: In Exeter, Emma LaRiviere collected a goal and two assists for the Crimson Tide (15-2-0). Leah Beauregard, Joanna Dustin, Amy Cohen and Jaelyn Kelleher also scored for Concord, which received 13 saves from goaltender Abby Corbett. Shauna Vadeboncoeur scored for Exeter (10-6-1).
Girls' basketball
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51: In Dover, Tori Allen scored the game-winning basket with five seconds to play in this Division III first-round tournament game. Allen led ninth-seeded Campbell with 23 points. Karleigh Schultz (16) and Riley Gamache were Campbell's other leading scorers.
Boys’ basketball
Trinity 60, Manchester Memorial 50: Tuesday night in Manchester, Trinity led 14-3 after the first quarter and maintained the lead throughout the game. Teammates Royce Williams and Ryan Stultz led the Pioneers with 16 and 15 points. Julius Hargis topped Memorial with 13.