Merrimack’s Evan Roy notched a hat trick in the Tomahawks’ 7-2 win over Spaulding Wednesday, adding two assists to his line for a five-point game.
Merrimack (7-1) also received goals from Zach Stimeling (two), Dom Carozza and Andrew Frothingham. Both also contributed a pair of assists.
Adam Enscoe had a goal and an assist for Spaulding (2-9).
Girls’ hockey
Concord 4, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 2: In Concord, Bella Carey and Ellie Karatzas scored for St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (5-4). Karatzas added an assist with Kylie Youngclaus on the Carey goal. Concord is 9-0.
Pinkerton 7, Bishop Guertin 5: On Tuesday at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass., Madison Gibeault scored three goals and assisted on two others, and Spencer St. Pierre scored twice, in the Astros’ win. Kelsey Levesque and Jordyn Wasiejko also scored for Pinkerton (5-4).
Kathryn Simpson scored two goals and assisted on three for BG. Brooke Yabroudy, Abigail Richard and Jill Scanlon also scored for the Cardinals (2-6).
Wrestling
At Nashua North
Nashua North 48, Alvirne 29
106: Ryan Flynn (N) over (A) (For.); 113: Matt Oliver (N) over Jacob Kulick (A) (Dec 3-0); 120: Michael Mathson (N) over (A) (For.); 126: Kyle Clark (A) over Kole Ducharme (N) (Fall 1:27); 132: Jordan Kyle (A) over Andrew Frye (N) (Fall 0:35); 138: Ethan Preson-Teixeira (N) over (A) (For.); 145: Timothy Barrett (A) over Andrew Tate (N) (Fall 3:40); 152: Trenten Gerlowski (N) over Grant Dickieson (A) (Fall 3:11); 160: Nicholas Maniatakos (A) over Dominick Gentry (N) (TF 20-4 4:35); 170: Kyle Gora (A) over Anthony Sexton (N) (Fall 2:20); 182: Zaeden Crocker (N) over Christopher Penny (A) (Fall 2:32); 195: Tyler Griffin (N) over Alex Linke (A) (Dec 6-4); 220: Dylan McIntyre (N) over (A) (For.); 285: Max Ackerman (NANO) over (A) (For.).
Pinkerton 43, Windham 36
106: Aiden Williams (W) pinned Michael Follo (P) 2:57; 113: Samuel Oakes (W) pinned Casey Phelan (P) 0:15; 120: Dominic Robinson (P) pinned Jayson Clementi (W) 1:52; 126: Payton Sills (W) pinned Cameron Mcmahon (P) 2:46; 132: Conner Sills (W) pinned Nathan Lindquist (P) 1:19; 138: David Hammond (P) def. Kylan Cole (W) 13-9; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) def. Nicholas Antonucci (W) 10-2; 152: Matthew Sullivan (W) pinned Xavier Anthony (P) 1:36; 160: Jack Mackernan (P) pinned Noah Alfonso (W) 1:07; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) pinned Isaac Cohen (P) 3:13; 182: Sterling McLaughlin (P) won by forfeit; 195: William Brown (P) pinned Joel Nyonga (W) 3:27; 220: Ben Colson (P) pinned Matthew Scharff (W) 0:35; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) won be forfeit
Boys’ Alpine skiing
At Crotched Mountain
Hollis-Brookline 375.0; ConVal 372.5; Goffstown 358.5; Souhegan 354.0; Portsmouth 346.0; Wilton 241.0
1 (two tied). Noah Krason, C; Matous Bohonek, G, 58.80; 3. Andrew Taylor, S, 59.23; 4. Max Marshall, HB, 59.81; 5. Caleb Gorton, G, 1:00.24; 6. Ben Palmer, HB, 1:01.35; 7. Reid Wilson, C, 1:01.60; 8. Aidan Leary, S, 1:01.73; 9. Braeden O’Connor, HB, 1:02.58; 10. Martin Bergeron, HB, 1:05.41.
Girls’ Alpine skiing
At Crotched Mountain
Portsmouth 378; Souhegan 373; ConVal 365; Goffstown 357; Hollis-Brookline 336; Milford 160
1. Molly Dishong, C, 1:01.56; 2. Olivia de Matteis, G, 1:03.04; 3. Brady Beland, P, 1:03.53; 4. Aidan Beland, P, 1:04.14; 5. Isabella Kraus, S, 1:04.22; 6. Ella Dishong, C, 1:04.98; 7. Riley Greene, S, 1:05.56; 8. Emma Bradley, P, 1:05.83; 9. Erin Taylor, S, 1:06.16; 10. Sierra Kimball, S, 1:07.11.
Boys’ Nordic skiing
At White Mountain Regional
Hanover 392; Lebanon 362; White Mountains 352; Profile 338; Sunapee 318; Gilford 285
1. Noah Phipps, H, 11:58; 2. Simon Phipps, H, 12:00; 3. Mitch Townsend, G, 12:34; 4. John Meehan, H, 12:37; 5. Diego Aspinwall, H, 12:38; 6. Peter Burnham, H, 12:45; 7. Miles Wharton, WM, 12:49; 8. Patick Gandini, G, 13:31; 9. William Riley, G, 13:37; 10. Luke Holmes, H, 14:20.
Boys’ Nordic skiing
At White Mountain Regional
Hanover 386; Lebanon 359; Profile 344; Sunapee 326; Gilford 287; White Mountains 267
1. Vanessa Genakos, G, 14:13; 2. Meg Frost, H, 14:26; 3. Sage Gilbert-Diamon, H, 14:29; 4. Catherine Stow, G, 14:32; 5. Jessie Church, P, 15:23; 6. Britta Arvoid, H, 16:00; 7. June Clark, H, 16:19; 8. Elsa May, H, 16:26; 9. Zoe Chin, L, 17:06; 10. Brianna Debanico, L, 17:11.