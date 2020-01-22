Tommy Langlois and Charlie Breen each scored a goal to lead the Windham High School boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 triumph over St. Thomas at the Dover Ice Arena on Wednesday.
Windham (6-4 in Division I) led 2-0 entering the third period. Matt Barnes collected the St. Thomas goal. Windham goaltender Vito Mancini made 24 saves. Britton Dunbar stopped 15 shots for the Saints, who fell to 4-3-1 in Division II.
Merrimack 4, Nashua North/Souhegan 2: In Manchester, Zach Richard, Zach Stimeling, Kai Schimp and Dominic Carozza each scored for the Tomahawks (5-1 in Division II) at West Side Arena. Jack Belter scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal for Nashua North/Souhegan.
Merrimack received 22 saves from Ben Hardy. Colin Duckless stopped 28 shots for Nashua North/Souhegan (1-6-1 in Division I).
Boys’ basketball
Concord 49, Trinity 43: In Concord, Trinity (1-5) trailed 18-9 after one quarter and played catch-up the rest of the night. Concord (3-3) led 27-14 at halftime and 32-22 entering the fourth. Trinity has lost five in a row since opening the season with a victory over Manchester Central.
Girls’ basketball
Epping 35, Mount Royal 23: In Sunapee, Hayley Pelletier and Erika MacLeon each tossed in 11 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-8) in this Division IV contest. Mount Royal fell to 3-6.
Wrestling
At Memorial
Nashua North (NANO) 60, Manchester Memorial (MAME) 21
285: Max Ackerman (NANO) over Aiden Lafrance (MAME) (Fall 0:01); 106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over (MAME) (For.); 113: Riley Sullivan (MAME) over Mirenis Torres (NANO) (Dec 10-3; 120: Michael Mathson (NANO) over Mikah Reinhold (MAME) (Fall 0:53); 126: August Connors (MAME) over Kole Ducharme (NANO) (Fall 5:22); 132: Andrew Frye (NANO) over (MAME) (For.); 138: Ethan‘Preson-Teixeira (NANO) over Benjmin O’Brien (MAME) (Fall 1:39); 145: Dimitri Moreno (NANO) over (MAME) (For.); 152: Trenten Gerlowski (NANO) over Noah Gunawan (MAME) (Fall 0:16); 160: George Chandler (MAME) over Dominick Gentry (NANO) (Fall 4:36); 170: Nizar Abbari (MAME) over Anthony Sexton (NANO) (Fall 2:33); 182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over (MAME) (For.); 195: Tyler Griffin (NANO) over Miguel Santiago (MAME) (Fall 2:58); 220: Dylan McIntyre (NANO) over Mene Adumene (MAME) (Fall 0:34).
Skiing
Capital Cup
Boys' Slalom: 1. Kevin McDonough, Concord, 1:00.68; 2. Neil Shea, Concord, 1:03.15; 3. Jackson Frazier, Pembroke, 1:03.70; 4. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:04.62; 5. Patrick Wachsmuth, 1:04.84; 6. Aden Lipsy, Bow, 1:06.51; 7. Nathan Innerfield, John Stark, 1:06.53; 8. Will Chapin, Hopkinton, 1:08.95; 9. Jonathan Cook, Bow, 1:10.12; 10. Caleb Stonecipher, Bow, 1:11.05
Boys; team results: 1. Bow 380; 2. Concord 370; 3. Pembroke 347; 4. Hopkinton 340
Girls' slalom: 1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:07.24; 2. Valentina Copponi, John Stark, 1:08.33; 3. Elizabeth Berliner, Hopkinton, 1:12.12; 4. Samathan Innerfield, John Stark, 1:14.09; 5. Hannah Golden, Concord, 1:15.39; 6. Megan Lavigne, Bow, 1:16.34; 7. Anna Zoltowski, St. Paul's, 1:23.04; 8. Violet Webb, Merrimack Valley, 1:24.98; 9. Jessica Boyajian, Pembroke, 1:26.68; 10. Emma Jennison, St. Paul's, 1:26.85.
Girls' team results: 1. Concord 364; 2. St. Paul's 358; 3. Bow 357; 4. Hopkinton 335