Salem High led most of the way and held off Bishop Guertin in a 46-44 upset Wednesday night in a preliminary-round Division I boys’ basketball tournament game in Nashua.
Alex Devir scored 18 points as the 13th-seeded Blue Devils built a 12-point fourth-quarter lead then withstood BG’s comeback. Salem was a state finalist last March.
BG, the fourth seed, had a chance to take the lead, then win it at the end. Dylan Santosuosso was short on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, then, after Salem’s Michael Ference hit one of two free throws, John Sullivan’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the rim.
Adam Ayala scored 10 points, Ference added nine and Trevor DeMinico scored seven for Salem.
Santosuosso finished with 11 points, including five in a 30-second span with two minutes remaining to bring BG within 45-44.
Portsmouth 69, Manchester 54: In Portsmouth, the second-seeded Clippers beat the No. 15 Little Green. Cal Hewett led the Clippers with 27 points and Coleman Brewster added 22.
Alvirne 67, Bedford 57: In Bedford, the 10th-seeded Broncos pulled a minor upset by handling the No. 7 Bulldogs. Paul Manzi led Alvirne with 23 points and Meshack Mugariri added 16. Justin O’Neill led Bedford with 16. Connor Butts and Jordan Dyer added 11.
Nashua North 54, Concord 41: In Nashua, the third-seeded Titans advanced past the No. 14 Crimson Tide.
Merrimack 41, Goffstown 39: In Merrimack, the sixth-seeded Tomahawks held off the Grizzlies’ upset bid.
Keene 52, Windham 38: In Keene, Alex Charles registered 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Liam Johnston (12) and Logan Patnode (10) also hit double figures for the fifth-seeded Blackbirds.
Boys’ hockey
Division III semifinals
Berlin/Gorham 3, John Stark/Hopkinton 2, OT: At Plymouth State University, Ben Estrella beat his defender at the right wing circle and picked the top corner for the winner at 4:36 of overtime to send Berlin/Gorham to Saturday’s state final at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Trevor Breault and Brayden Riendeau also scored for top-seeded Berlin/Gorham. Goalie Anthony Pizzuto made 20 saves.
Brett Padnode scored both goals for JS/Hopkinton, seeded No. 4. Goalie Caysen Allard made 21 stops.