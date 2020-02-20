FRANCONIA — Usually during a slalom run, Dylan Welch zones out on the course and thinks “about nothing but destroying.”
The Plymouth Regional High School freshman found it difficult to utilize his usual approach ahead of his second run in the event at the NHIAA Alpine Skiing Meet of Champions Thursday at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort.
Welch entered his second run in first place behind his first-run time of 33.28 seconds. Goffstown senior Matous Bohonek, who beat Welch for the giant slalom crown in the morning, was just behind with a time of 33.33 seconds.
Welch rose to the challenge, laying down a time of 34.06 seconds on his second run and finishing with a total time of 1 minute, 7.34 seconds to secure the boys’ slalom title. Bohonek, who raced right after Welch, earned a time of 34.07 seconds on his second run and a total time of 1:07.4.
“I knew (Bohonek) was right on my tail so I definitely needed to step it up and push myself to get first because he was only five hundredths (of a second) behind me,” Welch said. “It’s hard (not) to think about at the top. It’s a lot of pressure sometimes, especially at a big race like this.”
Bohonek won the boys’ giant slalom title with his time of 1:13.33 and Welch earned runner-up honors with a time of 1:14.37. Bohonek and Welch have raced twice in the past. Bohonek didn’t finish the first race and Welch won their second meeting on Tuesday night.
Bohonek, who won the Division I boys’ slalom at Gunstock Mountain on Feb. 11, finished his first giant slalom run in 36.36 seconds, his second in 36.97. Welch finished in 37.18 seconds on his first giant slalom run and his second in 37.19 seconds.
Welch won both the Division II boys’ slalom and giant slalom crowns at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Feb. 12.
“I knew that Dylan is a good skier so I was worried about him but I had a good first run and then I had a decent second run,” Bohonek said.
After besting Bohonek to win the Division I boys’ giant slalom last week, Windham senior Jacob Kuczynski took third in the event Thursday with his time of 1:15.69. The third-place finish marked his best in the giant slalom over three trips to the Meet of Champions. He also placed third in the slalom as a sophomore.
“I thought the top two guys (Welch and Bohonek) were really good so it would have been a reach to beat them but I was pretty happy with third place,” Kuczynski said.
Like Welch, Profile of Bethlehem freshman Emme Bell followed up a second-place finish in the giant slalom by capturing the slalom crown in the afternoon.
Concord sophomore Savannah Shannon won the girls’ giant slalom championship with her time of 1:16.04. Her 37.69-second first run was the best by any female competitor in the event. She placed third in the event last year.
“I was feeling pretty confident but still a little nervous, obviously, because there’s more competition from the other divisions,” Shannon said of her mindset entering Thursday’s meet.
Bell finished just behind Shannon, who won both the Division I girls’ slalom and giant slalom last week, with her time of 1:16.81. Bell, who finished fourth in the giant slalom and second in the slalom at the Division IV championships at Mount Sunapee last week, laid down a 38.11-second first run and finished her second run in 38.7 seconds.
Bell won the slalom in the afternoon with a time of 1:16.38, earning a 38.16-second first-run time before finishing her second run in 38.22 seconds.
“It was a good feeling,” Bell said of winning the slalom. “Because I was a little disappointed that I didn’t get (Shannon) in the GS so knowing that I managed to get her in the slalom, that definitely felt good.”
Her Profile teammate, Sophie Bell (no relation), placed second (1:17.22) and Shannon took third (1:17.57). ConVal of Peterborough’s Molly Dishong (1:17.62) and John Stark of Weare’s Valentina Capponi (1:19.45) rounded out the top five.
“She’s been having a rough season — she’s been recovering from a lot of injuries,” Emme Bell said of Sophie Bell. “So to have her up there, it makes me really happy to know that she’s getting back on her feet and she’s being able to pull through and I’m really happy for her.”
Emme Bell, Sophie Bell, Shannon, Dishong, Capponi, Kennett of Conway’s Ashley Garside and Eva Drummond, Sunapee’s Ellie Frederick, Lin-Wood’s Xena Bartlett, St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover’s Maddie Staley, Bedford’s Jessica Rioux and Hopkinton’s Addie Locke will represent New Hampshire at the 37th annual Eastern High School Championships March 5-8 at Cannon Mountain.
The New Hampshire boys’ team at the event will consist of Welch, Bohonek, Kuczynski, Bow’s Connor Wachsmuth and Patrick Wachsmuth, Souhegan of Amherst’s Andrew Taylor, Pinkerton Academy of Derry’s Chris Bennett, Kearsarge of Sutton’s Aidan Markoff, Lin-Wood’s Jacob Morris and Profile’s Adam Bell, Connor Hamilton and Jack Price.
NHIAA Alpine Meet of Champions
Cannon Mountain, Franconia
Girls’ giant slalom
1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:16.04; 2. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:16.81; 3. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:18.46; 4. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:18.71; 5. Eva Drummond, Kennett, 1:19.29; 6. Riley Craft, Hanover, 1:19.73; 7. Maddie Staley, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:20.18; 8. Valentina Capponi, John Stark, 1:20.20; 9. Ellison Stanard, Hanover, 1:20.28; 10. Skylar Sayers, Kennett, 1:20.29; 11. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:20.35; 11. Ellie Frederick, Sunapee, 1:20.35; 13. Isabella Cronin, White Mountains, 1:20.63; 14. Jessica Rioux, Bedford, 1:20.65; 15. Bethany Tanner, Gilford, 1:20.7.
Boys’ giant slalom
1. Matous Bohonek, Goffstown, 1:13.33; 2. Dyaln Welch, Plymouth, 1:14.37; 3. Jacob Kuczynski, Windham, 1:15.69; 4. Andrew Taylor, Souhegan, 1:15.8; 5. Chris Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:16.84; 6. Michael Akstin, Bedford, 1:16.94; 7. Connor Hamilton, Profile, 1:16.97; 8. Cole Rodman, Bedford, 1:17.01; 9. Aidan Markoff, Kearsarge, 1:17.04; 10. Bobby Segal, Exeter, 1:17.05; 11. Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, 1:17.14; 12. Jack Price, Profile, 1:17.16; 13. Ryan Stailey, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:17.34; 14. Adam Bell, Profile, 1:17.69; 15. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:17.91.
Girls’ slalom
1. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:16.38; 2. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:17.22; 3. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:17.57; 4. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:17.62; 5. Valentina Capponi, John Stark, 1:19.45; 6. Ellie Frederick, 1:19.59; 7. Xena Bartlett, Lin-Wood, 1:20.44; 8. Addie Locke, Hopkinton, 1:21.34; 9. Jessica Rioux, Bedford, 1:21.37; 10. Jamie Lemire, Trinity, 1:22.2; 11. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:22.39; 12. Clara Locke, Hopkinton, 1:22.55; 13. Riley Craft, Hanover, 1:22.88; 14. Megan Norris, Kerasarge, 1:24.29; 15. Brady Beland, Portsmouth, 1:24.55.
Boys’ slalom
1. Dylan Welch, Plymouth, 1:07.34; 2. Matous Bohonek, Goffstown, 1:07.4; 3. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:09.2; 4. Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, 1:09.36; 5. Patrick Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:10.2; 6. Aidan Markoff, Kearsarge, 1:10.71; 7. Adam Bell, Profile, 1:11.21; 8. Jack Price, 1:11.24; 9. Andrew Taylor, Souhegan, 1:11.26; 10. Sam Froio, Bishop Guertin, 1:11.27; 11. Morgan McCarthy, Gilford, 1:11.77; 12. Bell Quade, Souhegan, 1:12.3; 13. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:12.46; 14. Kyle Stamoulis, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:12.51; 15. Jackson Frazier, ConVal, 1:12.74.