Despite getting off to a poor start, the Woodsville High School girls’ basketball team advanced to Friday’s Division IV championship game by beating Hinsdale 55-35 in the Division IV semifinals Wednesday night at Plymouth State University.
Third-seeded Hinsdale led 12-9 after eight minutes, but second-seeded Woodsville outscored the Pacers in each of the next three quarters. Woodsville led 24-19 at halftime and 45-29 entering the fourth.
Woodsville’s Olivia Sarkis had a game-high 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Woodsville received 14 points from Mackenzie Kingsbury and 13 from Graci Kaiser. Morgan Wagstaff added eight rebounds for the Engineers.
Megan Roberts and Delaney Wilcox each tossed in nine points for Hinsdale. Roberts also collected a team-high six rebounds.
Colebrook 52, Littleton 40: At Plymouth State, Sage Smith scored a game-high 20 points and Samantha Howe added 17 for top-seeded Littleton, which will face Woodsville in Friday night’s (7) Division IV championship game. Jasmine Brown (19) and Jackie Maker (10) scored in double figures for fifth-seeded Littleton, which trailed 31-23 at halftime.
Division III semifinals
Fall Mountain 44, Hopkinton 34: At Keene State College, Avery Stewart scored a game-high 15 points to lead second-seeded Fall Mountain to victory in the Division III semifinals. Katie Meserve had six points and 15 rebounds for third-seeded Hopkinton.
Conant 60, Newfound 27: At Keene State, top-seeded Conant jumped on fourth-seeded Newfound early and advanced to face Fall Mountain in Saturday’s championship game. Conant led 18-3 after one quarter and 32-11 at halftime.
Silas Bernier led all scorers with 18 points for the Orioles (20-0). Teagan Kirby and Emma Tenters added 12. Paulina Huckins led Newfound (17-4) with 10.
Conant beat Fall Mountain twice during the regular season.