Goffstown’s Aiden O’Connell goes to the bucket under pressure from Nashua North’s Jayden Montgomery and two other defenders during NHIAA Division I boys basketball semis at Exeter High School on Wednesday.
EXETER — There’s a first time for everything, as they say, and Wednesday night the Goffstown High School boys basketball team earned its first trip to the NHIAA Division I championship game.
Third-seeded Goffstown scored 45 points in the second half and knocked off second-seeded Nashua North, 74-58, Wednesday in the Division I semifinals at Exeter High School.
“We’ve kind of just talked about playing the next game each day in practice,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “They should be so proud of themselves and enjoy it for a night or two, but I think they’re still hungry — you hope they’re still hungry, obviously. It’ll be fun on Sunday. I’m excited, and I think they’re excited too.”
Goffstown (18-3) will face top-seeded Trinity for the title Sunday (10 a.m) at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym. Trinity beat No. 4 Pinkerton in Wednesday night’s second semifinal.
Goffstown’s Aiden O’Connell, a junior guard, led all scorers with 21 points. He scored 11 points in the third quarter, after which the Grizzlies had a 49-39 lead.
“We’re at our best when the ball moves,” Cowette said. “(The ball) has gotta find the guy it’s supposed to find, and they trusted each other more in the third quarter.
“(O’Connell) has been labeled as a shooter the last couple years. He gets to the hoop as good as anyone in the state. That was huge. That propelled us in the second half.”
Mason Blondeau (15) and Jonah Lopez (12) also scored in double figures for the Grizzlies, who were at less than full strength when they dropped a 62-41 decision to Nashua North during the regular season. Goffstown received nine points from both Peyton Strickland and Rob Baguidy.
Trevor Labrecque led North (17-4) with 16 points. Jayden Montgomery added 15 and Derek Finlay finished with 10.
The game was tied, 13-13, after one quarter, but Goffstown was up 29-24 at halftime. North led 18-17 following a 3-pointer by Parth Miglani with 4:25 remaining in the half, but Goffstown scored 12 of the next 14 points to take a 29-20 lead. The 12-2 spurt included 3-pointers by Lopez and Cam Hujsak.
North was within eight early in the fourth quarter, but Goffstown used an 11-2 run to go up 60-43 with 4:45 to play.
The Grizzlies’ last trip to a final came in 2000 when they captured the second of two straight Class I (Division II) titles.