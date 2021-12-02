MANCHESTER — Timberlane Regional football coach Kevin Fitzgerald usually listens to championship coaches give short speeches at the Joe Yukica Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s annual Jeff Francoeur Huddle. Fitzgerald did much of the speaking at this year’s event, however.
Not only was Fitzgerald recognized at Thursday night’s Huddle for guiding his Owls to the Division II championship, he was also asked to speak after he collected the Yukica Chapter’s Most Improved Team Award. Timberlane went 12-0 this year after finishing 3-4 in a COVID-shortended 2019 season.
“We knew we had a chance to be a good team,” Fitzgerald said. “We talked about it as far back as when we got beat by Souhegan in the playoffs last year. We told the kids we felt like we had a chance to get back to that spot and possibly further. You never expect to go undefeated, but we knew that we had a chance to be pretty good and we certainly hoped to compete for a championship.”
Timberlane beat Milford 13-10 in the Division II championship game. It was Timberlane’s first championship since 2001, when the Owls beat Bishop Guertin for the Division II title.
The Owls competed in Division I until the 2020 season. Timberlane went 2-7 in 2017, 1-8 in 2018 and 0-9 in 2019. After that Timberlane dropped to Division II for a two-year cycle that ended this season. Timberlane will be back in Division I next year.
Fitzgerald said he thinks moving to Division II was the right move for his program.
“I do given where our program was at that point (2019),” he said. “There was a lot of low morale in our kids. They were loyal to us and they worked hard for us, but they just weren’t having a whole lot of fun playing football. I felt at the time for the program it was in our best interest to try and get some relief with our schedule, see if we could instill some of that fun — give us a shot in the arm and get kids to enjoy playing football again to lift us up.”
“Everybody wants to be part of a winner and it certainly breathes some life into our program. Whether that helps us pick up a kid or two who didn’t play football, that remains to be seen. In terms of kids we do have, it certainly re-energized them and got them excited about playing football again.
“Seeing the excitement on their faces not only after winning regular season games, but certainly after the championship game … it’s one of the reasons why you coach. Your kids are having fun playing football after years where it wasn’t a whole lot of fun. This put some wind in our sails for sure.”
In addition to Timberlane, Londonderry’s Jimmy Lauzon, Pelham’s Tom Babaian and Somersworth’s Jeremy Lambert each received the Chuck Lenahan Award for steering their team to the championship in their division.
The Chuck Lenahan Award is named after the former Plymouth Regional coach who retired in 2013. Lenahan’s teams won 20 championships and he finished his coaching career with a 356-70-1 record.
• Lauzon led Londonderry to an 11-1 record and its second championship in three years. The Lancers finished the season as the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll.
• Babaian’s Pelham won the Division III championship and outscored its opponents 490-55 this season. The Pythons scored at least 40 points in every game and reached 50 five times.
• Lambert guided Somersworth to a 40-13 victory over Fall Mountain in the Division IV championship game. The victory earned the Somersworth program its first championship since 1997, when it beat St. Thomas to win the Division IV title. It was the 15th championship for the program overall.
Derry resident Mark Cherbonneau was selected as the state’s outstanding high school official for the 2021 season. Cherbonneau joined the New Hampshire Football Officials’ Association in 1997. … Selections for the CHaD East/West All-Star Game will be made Tuesday night. Souhegan’s Robin Bowkett (West) and Spaulding’s Kevin Hebert (East) are this year’s head coaches. … The Yukica Coaches Clinic will return this spring. The date and location will be announced later this year. … This year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be held Aug. 6 at Castleton (Vt.) University.