PLAISTOW -- Dan Post took the handoff, tried to turn upfield and then felt the pain. Lots of pain.
“The most pain I’ve ever felt was in my knee right then and there,” Post recalled. “I knew right away it was my ACL. I felt everything explode.”
Post, a senior running back/linebacker at Timberlane Regional High School, shredded his left knee during that play, which came against St. Thomas in last year’s NHIAA Division II semifinals. Timberlane went on to win the Division II championship, but did so without Post. He was a spectator for Timberlane’s victory over Milford in the Division II championship game.
“That was pretty tough on him,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “He played such a major role with us last year. To not be able to play in the final game after all that was certainly crushing for him.”
Post, a Danville resident, had surgery in February and there was concern that he wouldn’t be able to play this season either, but he was cleared for contact on Oct. 4 and returned to game action in Timberlane’s 35-12 win at Spaulding on Oct. 15. Last week, he scored two touchdowns during the Owls’ 48-42 overtime win over Dover.
“I did have doubts I wasn’t going to come back this year,” Post said. “I stuck with my PT (physical therapy). I did every exercise I was supposed to and I made it.
“I was on offense for my first play since the surgery. I took a handoff and I was a little timid at first. Playing in the game against Spaulding helped me get my confidence back. It was like a boost to the next game (Dover).”
Even with the uncertainty about playing this year, Post participated in team activities all season. He even took reps in practice drills, other than the ones that involved contact.
“I think there was some real concern that he wasn’t going to make it back,” Fitzgerald said. “I think he had some doubt. We were certainly hoping for the best, but planning that not having him might be a reality. He worked extremely hard. He was cleared for some non-contact stuff right from the beginning of the year, so he’s practiced in shoulder pads and a helmet for most of the year. He was preparing himself if he was cleared and a couple weeks ago he got the OK.”
Post’s return has fortified a Timberlane team that is 7-1 entering Friday’s game against Portsmouth/Oyster River (4-3). The Owls moved from Division II back to Division I following the 2021 season, and will likely earn a bye for the first round of the Division I playoffs.
The Owls are the No. 4 team in the latest Union Leader Power Poll. Their only setback was a 23-20 loss to No. 3 Bishop Guertin in Week 2.
Post was a Division II East All-Conference selection at running back last year. He was rarely needed on defense last season, but played primarily linebacker during his return against Spaulding.
“He didn’t have to play very much defense last year at all, but he’s certainly a very good linebacker,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s an all-state caliber player who we’re adding to two of our position groups, so we feel pretty good about that moving forward.
“He demonstrated some leadership qualities during a tough situation. He did everything he could to help our team.
“He’s a team-first guy and a great program kid, so we’re lucky to have him back on the field playing for us. Feel good that he’s going to be able to finish his career on the field.”