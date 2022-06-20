SHU GROSSO began her senior campaign for the Merrimack High School girls tennis team without much finesse, trying to overpower her opponents right from the start. She eventually switched her mindset to controlling each point.
Regardless of which approach she took, Grosso kept her opponents deep and rarely gave them a chance to attack all season.
Grosso went 14-0 in singles play during the regular season and won four matches over the two-day NHIAA girls tennis singles tournament to win the state title earlier this month at Southern New Hampshire University. The NHIAA canceled the tennis singles tournaments last year and the spring sports season in 2020.
“One of the things about her is she’s very, very athletic,” Manchester Central girls tennis coach Karen Leclerc said of Grosso. “She moves well, she hits a hard ball and she hits everything very, very deep in the court. ... She’s always on offense so you’re trying to get her on defense, which is hard to do.”
Realizing she didn’t always have to play at her highest gear every match helped her stay sharp throughout the season, Grosso said.
“There were definitely a couple of early matches where I came out just guns blazing,” she said. “Eventually, I kind of sat back a little bit in the driver’s seat just knowing that I can kind of cruise and just control the point without going 100%. If I could pull back to like 85%, it was still efficient to do that.”
When the singles tournament began at Manchester Memorial on June 4, Leclerc said every other competitor knew they were fighting to finish runner-up to Grosso.
Grosso opened the tournament with an 8-0 first-round win over Goffstown’s Arielle Korn and an 8-1 quarterfinal victory over Central’s Megan Haddad. In the best-of-three-sets semifinals at SNHU, Grosso defeated Hanover’s Eleanor Van Aalst, 6-1, 6-1, to advance to the finals against Central sophomore and Leclerc’s daughter, Emily.
Emily Leclerc, who finished the season 17-4 in singles play, advanced after winning her three-set semifinal battle against Derryfield School’s Sophia Correnti.
Grosso, who will play at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., next year, defeated Leclerc, 8-1, in Central’s 7-2 regular-season win at Merrimack on May 5.
“Definitely some confidence coming off that (semifinal),” Grosso said. “Physically, I felt pretty good. There were definitely a couple issues I was having stroke-wise that I wasn’t expecting but I wasn’t too terribly worried about it just based on how I was serving and returning.”
Grosso won the title with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph in a match she said felt much closer than the score. Throughout the match, Grosso got good depth on her forehand shot and her serve felt the best it had all season, she said.
Karen Leclerc said Emily played better against Grosso in the final than she did in the regular season. Emily Leclerc tried to serve to Grosso’s backhand, keep the ball deeper and extend the rallies, Karen said.
“Emily was a worthy opponent who fought to make it to the finals,” Merrimack girls tennis coach Amy Tupper said in an email. “Emily had some well-earned points and Shu stayed the course, battling back from deuce multiple times.”
Grosso said she was relieved after the singles final match. Falling in the tournament’s semifinals as a freshman put a chip on Grosso’s shoulder and she then waited three years to get another opportunity at the title.
“I was very aware of who had graduated last year when I was a junior and I was aware of the competition in the state,” Grosso said, “and felt I had a pretty good shot at making a run at the state title this year so there definitely was a lot of confidence in that for me.”
Grosso said she is looking forward to the competition at the college level and wants to improve her speed ahead of next spring.
She said she’ll attend next year’s NHIAA girls singles tournament eager to see who succeeds her as champion.
“I think (Emily Leclerc), Correnti and Taylor Wilson from Dover, I think that would probably be the dominant top three going into next season so it’s going to be exciting to see how that turns out,” Grosso said.
On the same day and at the same venue that Grosso won the girls singles title, Lebanon senior Mason Arado won the boys singles title by defeating his sophomore brother, Nolan, 6-5, 7-5. Bedford brothers Lucas and Logan Mack both reached the boys singles semifinals.
The Arado brothers won the boys doubles title with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Hanover seniors Evan Yang and Alex Rockmore in the final.