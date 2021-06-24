A conversation between coaches Nichole Treadway and Kelli Braley led to what could be a new annual charitable tradition for senior New Hampshire high school field hockey players.
After Vermont pulled out of the Twin State Senior Field Hockey game in April, Londonderry’s Treadway and Souhegan’s Braley decided to create an in-state senior game to benefit Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Manchester.
The inaugural New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association East-West Senior Game will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Souhegan High School. Treadway and Exeter coach Deb Grott will lead Team East and Braley and Keene coach Michelle Tiani will lead Team West.
Treadway said Vermont decided in April not to play the Twin State game because many of its teams did not play last school year amid pandemic uncertainty. The Twin State game was also canceled last year.
“We were really wanting to do something for the girls,” said Treadway, who is the NHFHCA’s president. “Kelli came up with doing something for charity, just to make it fun and showcase some of our seniors, keep the tradition of having a game alive.”
Each Team East and Team West player participating in Saturday’s game was tasked with raising at least $100 for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. The combined amount raised was close to $4,000 as of Tuesday, Treadway said.
Londonderry midfielder Emily Cowette, who will play for Team East on Saturday, said she reached her $100 goal within 24 hours after she made a Facebook post asking friends and family for donations.
Admission to the game is free and donations will be accepted at the door.
Treadway said she and Braley chose to have proceeds benefit the Norris Cotton Cancer Center because of its ties to the New Hampshire field hockey community. The annual Playing for a Purpose field hockey jamboree in August also raises money for the center.
The Playing for a Purpose jamboree was created by Manchester Memorial alumni and twin sisters Jenna and Kelly Freitas. Their mom, Christine, who was first diagnosed with melanoma at Norris Cotton in 2002, now organizes the event.
After holding virtual challenges, which Treadway said raised about $6,000-7,000 last August due to the pandemic, the jamboree is scheduled to return for its 10th installment this summer on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Memorial.
Christine Freitas will be at Saturday’s game and Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center Executive Director Jaclynn Rodriguez will speak at halftime.
“It made sense to have that be our charity and just continue that,” Treadway said. “Christine is a special part of our field hockey family in New Hampshire. Anytime we can help her and help the cancer center is really special.”
Having an in-state game allowed each New Hampshire high school field hockey team to nominate a senior to participate in the exhibition. Some coaches nominated traditional MVP-like players while others made their nomination based on sportsmanship, Treadway said.
Treadway said players will arrive about two hours before the game Saturday to get acquainted and practice.
Cowette, who will be a twirler at Purdue University this fall, is looking forward to seeing friends she has not seen in a while and play another game before ending her field hockey career.
“I’ve decided to not play in college so our last playoff game against Windham I thought would be my last game,” Cowette said. “I’m excited to be able to get out on the field and play one last time.”
Cowette said she would like to see the East-West game continue as another option for senior field hockey players.
Treadway said she and her fellow high school coaches want to make that happen.
“I think we have every intention of continuing this in some way,” Treadway said. “We have a really strong association and we definitely try to do what we can to support the girls the best way we can and give as many opportunities. I think this is something we all would really like to see continue.”
NHFHCA Senior East-West Senior Game Rosters
Team East
Emily Cowette, midfielder, Londonderry; Marina Braga, defense, Bedford; Monina Tosi, goalie, Bishop Guertin; Grace Mayhew, midfielder, Manchester Central/West; Hailey Morse, midfielder/forward, Manchester Memorial; Chloe Kapsambelis, forward/midfielder, Merrimack; Charlotte Rohlfs, midfielder, Derryfield; Alida Oak, midfielder, Exeter; Abby Jowett, forward/midfielder/defense, Pinkerton; Anna Ricci, defense, Portsmouth; Briana Boucher, midfielder/forward, Salem; Emma Antkowiak, defense, Timberlane; Maddie O’Hare, forward, Windham; Sam Crochetiere, midfielder, Winnacunnet; Jeannine Turgeon, midfielder, Dover; Brooke Chandler, midfielder, St. Thomas; Ashlyn Toupin, midfielder/forward, Bishop Brady; Grace Leonard, defense, Concord; Allison Drew, forward/midfielder/defense, Kingswood; Quinn Meserve, goalie, Kingswood; Marianna D’Amelio, midfielder/defense, Sanborn.
Team West
Kate Blaisdell, forward, Hanover; Sydney Gonyea, forward, Lebanon; Paige Jette, midfielder/defense, Mascoma; Haley Dukette, midfielder, Newfound; Elizabeth Gonyea, forward, Conant; Holly Hoyt, forward, Plymouth; Gabby Savo, defense, Stevens; Jaden Greenwald, forward, Keene; Carly Bernard, goalie, Monadnock; Eliza Bates, midfielder/forward, Newport; Ella Dishong, midfielder/forward, ConVal; Kacie Weston, forward, John Stark; Allison Adams, goalie, Mascenic; Erin Jasper, midfielder/defense, Milford; Juliette Rafuse, forward, Souhegan; Meggie Haley, midfielder, Hopkinton; Abby Nadeau, forward/midfielder, Kearsarge; Meredith Buckley, midfielder/defense, Goffstown; Reilly Swislosky, forward, Merrimack Valley; Leah LaCross, midfielder, Pembroke; Mickailey Walsh, defense, Berlin; Taryn Fountain, midfielder, Gilford; Lydia Tucker, midfielder, Laconia.