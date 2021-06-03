AMHERST — You know it’s a total team win when the head coach says the team hasn’t played better.
That’s what Keith Bertrand said as his Souhegan Sabers turned an early three-goal deficit into a 15-9 win over Concord in the first round of the Division I boys lacrosse tournament on Thursday.
After a 10-day break during which the team focused in practice, Bertrand said that the Sabers found their stride and it showed on Thursday.
“During the course of those practices, we really clicked, really found ourselves,” Bertrand said. “They knew we were down 6-3, and they knew we had a lot of confidence in ourselves. We just had to get the ball.”
After a series of early turnovers, the Sabers did get the ball and spread the wealth across the attack line. Four players had multiple goals as Souhegan hit the gas midway through the second quarter to go into halftime up 8-6.
Riley Lawhorn led the way with four goals and an assist. Will Boyle had two goals and three assists, and Alex Karpawich and Cole Manning each notched a hat trick. Connor Holland had a goal and two assists.
“It’s awesome,” Lawhorn said. “It took a while throughout the season to get that thing clicking. Once we got it to click, it was good, and we were finally able to show that today.”
The Sabers expanded the lead to 12-7 early in the fourth quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
With the offense flowing it was up to the defense to bring home the win, and senior goalie Nate Fritz was up to the moment. Fritz turned aside 16 shots, including nine in the second quarter, to anchor a young back line for Souhegan.
“We knew once we had the ball we’d be fine,” Bertrand said. “Then Nate Fritz started to heat up. He played outstanding today. He really heated up in that second quarter, carried our defense. We have a young defense so when you have a leader like Nate Fritz between the pipes he can calm things down when it gets a little crazy, and that’s exactly what he did.”
The Crimson Tide jumped out early but couldn’t keep the production up as the game wore on. Concord scored six goals in the opening 16:08 of the game but could muster only three the remaining 31:52.
Nathaniel Doherty had a hat trick for Concord, and Frederick Tarbell had a pair of goals.
“They’re a great group of kids,” Concord coach Jeff Smith said. “The whole season they never quit on us. As a coaching staff, you can’t ask for more. The big thing is just to learn from everything, and hopefully we come back stronger next year.”