NASHUA — Early on, you could tell it had been two weeks since Nashua North’s last game.
After sitting out Week 2 due to would-be opponent Merrimack’s run-in with COVID-19, the Titans came out slow in their return to the field, turning the ball over twice in Bishop Guertin of Nashua’s territory in the first quarter. But once they settled in, North steamrolled past the Cardinals for a 34-6 victory at Stellos Stadium.
The first miscue came on an uncharacteristic interception from Curtis Harris-Lopez, who threw an ill-advised pass toward the left sideline when he was flushed out of the pocket by the BG defense. The second, a miscommunication on a shotgun snap, resulted in a fumble that was recovered by BG.
Both turnovers occurred with North threatening to score in the red zone.
“They were self-inflicted wounds,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “Very slow play coming out of the gate. Not just slow but very sloppy. We need to work on a lot of that stuff. It might’ve had something to do with the layoff but I don’t know. But BG was playing tough and physical and that had probably more to do with it.
“It is what it is. We had opportunities, and when you have those opportunities you have to take advantage of them. Tonight they came to play right off the bat and it took us a little while to wake up.”
Once they did, though, it was all Titans. Harris-Lopez finished with 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 91 yards and a score through the air. Jayden Espinal was on the receiving end of Harris-Lopez’ 17-yard touchdown pass as time expired at the end of the first half. Brian Mwangi had two rushing TDs.
“We just got off to that slow start,” Harris-Lopez said. “We had a couple penalties, I threw a pick, which was obviously a dumb play by me. But other than those penalties we pushed through and got the ‘W’.”
The Cardinals’ defense certainly deserved credit for stifling North a little bit. The presumptive thinking may have been that North should have come out prepared for what BG was going to show them given the two-week hiatus, but that time “off” wasn’t spent entirely preparing for the Cardinals.
“We didn’t know the (Merrimack) game was cancelled until, I think, Thursday (Oct. 1) afternoon,” Laurendi said. “So, at that point, we were all ready to go for Merrimack. We gave (our players) some extra days off, so I don’t know if that was a little bit of a factor. But we came back and had a good practice last week. I don’t know what it was. You never know what the factor is. That’s the fun of dealing with high school kids.”
Bishop Guertin was led by the Santosuosso brothers. Quarterback Dylan found receiver Matt for a 35-yard touchdown with 1:14 to go in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-6. Matt also had the interception of Harris-Lopez.