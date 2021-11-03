Trinity High’s boys soccer team knows excitement. The Pioneers have played three Division III tournament games and none of the three has been decided in regulation.
But Trinity has won all three, including Monday’s 2-1 overtime semifinal victory over top seed Gilford, and will battle No. 3 Campbell High for a second straight state title on Friday (5:30 p.m.) at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia. The Cougars blanked a third straight tournament foe, Bishop Brady, by a 2-0 count in Monday’s other semifinal.
On Monday, the fifth-seeded Pioneers prevailed on Eamon Lapalme’s goal with about two minutes remaining in the first overtime. Griffin Tomko started it all by playing a ball into the box, where Nate Shipman headed it down the left wing for Lapalme, whose stronger foot is his left. Lapalme made no mistake, drilling the ball to the far corner.
Gilford, which Trinity beat in last fall’s final, carried not only the division’s top seed but an 18-0 record into Monday’s contest. One of those wins was a 2-1 conquest of Trinity way back on Sept. 2.
“We knew what we were getting into,” said Trinity first-year coach Phil Tuttle. “A lot of our guys played against them last year in the championship and knew they were a good athletic team. But they knew they had beaten them before.”
Both teams scored in the second half on penalty kicks resulting from hand balls in the box.
First, Gilford’s Anthony Aquiar converted, putting his club in position to win with 13 minutes remaining in regulation.
But about four minutes later, Shipman also converted, sending matters to overtime — a familiar place for the Pioneers, considering they already won one tournament game in overtime and the other in penalty kicks after two scoreless overtimes.
“We’ve been cutting it close,” said Tuttle.
Trinity goalie Sam Reine played well, especially at the beginning of both halves while Gilford pressed, said Tuttle.
Reine also played well in Trinity’s regular-season meeting with Campbell, a 0-0 tie on Oct. 19, said Tuttle. “That was a tough, physical game with (Campbell),” he said. “Their goalie (Jack Noury) played really well. In fact, the story of that game was the goalies.”
Campbell 2, Bishop Brady 0
Noury and the Campbell defense, said Cougars coach Brian Henderson, “have been tremendous the second part of the season and have really grown into the rock solid unit they are now.’
They were solid again against the Giants, who upset No. 2 Hopkinton to reach the semis. On the offensive end, Eric Coates, from Luka Delia, put Campbell in front with a low strike in the first half. Delia added one of his own early in the second half.
“Now our focus is just on to the state finals and the reason we put in all the work we put in back in the summer,” said Henderson. “We had to get know each other quick this year and these boys caught on quick. Now we need to go finish this off against another quality opponent in Trinity. “