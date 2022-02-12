For a while, Pinkerton Academy of Derry gymnastics coach Steve Needham did not know if his team would get to compete at the NHIAA gymnastics state championship meet on Saturday at A2 Gym and Cheer in Salem.
The start to the meet’s afternoon session was delayed more than an hour due to a bomb threat, which Salem Police Department eventually deemed to be not credible.
After waiting outside the building for word it was safe to compete, the Astros placed at least one gymnast in the top six of each event to achieve their season-long goal of winning their 18th overall and 10th state title in the past 13 years.
Pinkerton won the crown for four straight seasons before finishing runner-up to Pelham last year, which was Needham’s first leading the team.
“It was definitely hectic,” Needham said. “Once the meet got up and going again, we just started doing gymnastics and they did what they know how to do, what they’ve trained for and I was really proud of how they responded from a tough situation.”
Sophomore Allie Merrill led the way for the Astros, finishing sixth in the all-around (35.225), third in both the vault (9.2) and floor exercise (9.225) and tied for ninth in the uneven bars (8.35). Merrill’s scores in both the bars and floor exercise were personal bests.
Pinkerton freshman Abigail Lee, who was limited to competing only in the uneven bars during the regular season due to a lower-back injury, placed fourth on the vault (9.175) and third on the bars (8.9). Classmate Sadie Jesmur was Pinkerton’s best finisher on the balance beam, taking ninth with a score of 8.65. Needham said Jesmur did not begin the year competing on the beam but earned more opportunities as she grew throughout the season.
Bishop Guertin of Nashua (138.075), Bedford (134.025), Salem (133.15) and Londonderry (132.575) rounded out the top five teams.
“It’s definitely been a long tradition of gymnastics at Pinkerton,” Needham said. “We’ve talked a lot about the tradition of gymnastics at Pinkerton and how important it is to us, personally, to carry that forward and we made it a goal going into the season … The girls really did an amazing job today.”
NHIAA Gymnastics State Championships
At A2 Gym and Cheer, Salem
Team results
1. Pinkerton, 139.925; 2. Bishop Guertin, 138.075; 3. Bedford, 134.025; 4. Salem, 133.15; 5. Londonderry, 132.575; 6. Timberlane, 126.15; 7. Windham, 124.625; 8. Exeter, 123.975; 9. Pelham, 123.925; 10. Dover, 115.675; 11. Plymouth, 113.225; 12. Goffstown, 112.95; 13. Nashua South, 108.2; 14. Spaulding, 106.825; 15. Keene, 106.8; 17. Manchester Memorial, 94.35; 18. Nashua North, 91.9.
Individual results
All-around
1. Sylvia Horton, Merrimack, 36.05; 2. Caroline Butler, 36.025; 3. Sarah Bieniek, Spaulding, 35.925; 4. Mia Lablanc, Merrimack, 35.775; 5. Lucy Kaupp, Bedford, 35.675; 6. Allie Merrill, Pinkerton, 35.225; 7. April Koczalka, Nashua North, 34,7; 8. Lisa Chevaire, Salem, 34.6; 9. Elisa Bianco, Salem, 34.45; 10. Reece Campbell, Bishop Guertin, 34.325.
Floor exercise
1. Bella Balfour, Exeter, 9.325; 2. Lisa Chevaire, Salem, 9.3; 3. Allie Merrill, Pinkerton, 9.225; 4. Sylvia Horton, Merrimack, 9.2; 4. Sarah Bieniek, Spaulding, 9.2; 5. Lucy Kaupp, Bedford, 9.175; 6. Mia Lablanc, Merrimack, 9.1; 6. Kendall Barton, Concord, 9.1; 7. Caroline Butler, Bishop Guertin, 9.075; 8. Tina Bjeloglic, Pinkerton, 8.95; 9. Sadie Jesmur, Pinkerton, 8.925; 9. Kyla Borges, Bishop Guertin, 8.925; 10. Angelina Garand, Trinity, 8.875; 10. Bella Swazzo, Bedford, 8.875.
Balance beam
1. Caroline Butler, Bishop Guertin, 9.225; 2. Lucy Kaupp, Bedford, 9.1; 2. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 9.1; 3. Sierra Draeger, Windham, 9.05; 4. Sarah Bieniek, Spaulding, 9.025; 5. Rachel Bolger, Bishop Guertin, 9; 6. Liz Slozak, Bedford, 8.8; 7. Allison Hardy, Pelham, 8.75; 8. Mia Lablanc, Merrimack, 8.7; 9. Sadie Jesmur, Pinkerton, 8.65; 10. Jenna Mermet, Timberlane, 8.6; 10. Tina Bjeloglic, Pinkerton, 8.6.
Vault
1. Lisa Chevaire, Salem, 9.5; 2. Sarah Bieniek, Spaulding, 9.25; 3. Sylvia Horton, Merrimack, 9.2; 3. Allie Merrill, Pinkerton, 9.2; 3. April Koczalka, Nashua North, 9.2; 4. Abigail Lee, Pinkerton, 9.175; 5. Mia Lablanc, Merrimack, 9.075; 6. Lucy Kaupp, Bedford, 9; 6. Sophia Beauregard, Londonderry, 9; 7. Caroline Butler, Bishop Guertin, 8.975; 7. Lily Haggett, Londonderry, 8.975; 7. Madeleine Murry, Pinkerton, 8.975; 8. Reece Campbell, Bishop Guertin, 9. Elisa Bianco, Salem, 8.9; 9. Sadie Jesmur, Pinkerton, 8.9; 10. Bella Balfour, Exeter, 8.85; 10. Rebecca Silva, Timberlane, 8.85.
Uneven bars
1. Sylvia Horton, Merrimack, 9.15; 2. Reece Campbell, 9; 3. Mia Lablanc, Merrimack, 8.9; 3. Abigail Lee, Pinkerton, 8.9; 4. Caroline Butler, Bishop Guertin, 8.75; 5. Elisa Bianco, Salem, 8.55; 6. April Koczalka, Nashua North, 8.5; 6. Tina Bjeloglic, Pinkerton, 8.5; 7. Sarah Bieniek, Spaulding, 8.45; 8. Lucy Kaupp, Bedford, 8.4; 9. Allie Merrill, Pinkerton, 8.35; 9. Jenna Mermet, Timberlane, 8.35; 9. Michelle McGonigle, Pinkerton, 8.35; 10. Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 8.3; 10. Gabrielle Minuti, Pelham, 8.3.