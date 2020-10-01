All Merrimack High School athletics have been suspended for the week after a series of positive COVID-19 cases among students and athletes.
Merrimack High School and Nashua High School North have canceled all sporting events this week, including Friday’s scheduled football game, after at least one positive COVID-19 case for a Merrimack football player.
“This marks the sixth case in the school and the fourth to directly impact athletics over the past seven days,” Michael Soucy, director of athletics in Merrimack, said in a statement.
Sharon Putney, principal at Merrimack High, said the most recent positive COVID-19 case is a member of the junior varsity football team.
“As a result of attending practices and games that extended into the weekend, the junior varsity and varsity teams will need to quarantine for the next two weeks,” Putney said in a letter to parents.
In addition, there is another presumptive positive student on the freshman football team as well, meaning that team must also quarantine for 14 days. Furthermore, one other freshman football player is awaiting test results, she said.
Merrimack High School was set to play all fall sports against Nashua High School North this week, including two field hockey games, two boys and girls soccer games, two volleyball games, a football game and a cross-country meet. Varsity cheer and girls and boys cross-country teams are also quarantined in Merrimack, according to officials.
In regard to the four athletic-related cases in Merrimack, Soucy said that while the number is low compared to the entire athletic population, the sudden trend is concerning.
“As such, we have made the tough decision to suspend all athletics, both practice and competition, for the remainder of the week through Sunday, Oct. 4. A decision on the continuation of the athletic season for all teams will be made in the coming days,” added Soucy.
Lisa Gingras, athletic director for the Nashua School District, said that out of an abundance of caution, games between Merrimack High and Nashua High School North were initially canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gingras said she was hopeful that the games between the two schools could resume on Thursday, but after speaking with Merrimack school officials, the decision was made to also cancel games set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We do not want their students to expose other students on their teams and we don’t want their students to expose our team members either. I do feel bad for our kids, but we need to be cautious,” Gingras said on Thursday.
Gingras that there have been zero positive cases among Nashua school athletes. There are, however, two positive cases among students at Nashua High School North and nine students have been quarantined.
In Merrimack, it may take more time for athletics to resume, at least for some teams since they have been ordered to quarantine.
According to Putney, the JV football player who tested positive was last in school on Sept. 22. Athletes on the junior varsity and varsity football teams will be able to return to school on Oct. 13, she said, explaining quarantine for varsity players ends on Oct. 9 and quarantine for junior varsity and freshman players ends on Oct. 10.
“At the moment, there still does not appear to be any transmission within the school,” she said in a release. “The positive cases were either contracted outside the school setting or through sports activities. At Merrimack High School we continue to reinforce the wearing of masks and social distancing protocols, which seems to be assisting our efforts.”