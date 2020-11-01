EXETER — Even though the Portsmouth High School girls soccer team dropped a pair of decisions to defending Division I champion Exeter to end the regular season, the Clippers figured out a way to at least slow the Blue Hawks down.
But the game plan Portsmouth coach Brint Stone planned out prior to Sunday afternoon’s rematch in the Division I quarterfinals didn’t have a chance to flourish within the opening three minutes.
Exeter’s Ella Fraser and Elisa Delgado struck fast to hand Portsmouth the early deficit, then each added a second goal to lead Exeter to its 31st straight victory, 4-1, over the Clippers at William Ball Stadium.
Exeter (12-0) defeated Portsmouth 2-0 and 1-0 to conclude the regular season.
“It was huge,” Exeter coach Megan Young said. “Portsmouth is a very defensive-minded team, so we struggled to get chances against them before. That was a big key for us coming into the week was to shoot early and often and hope to get on the board early, and they did that.”
After advancing to the quarterfinals after wins over Winnacunnet (6-0) and Timberlane (2-0) earlier this week, Exeter moves onto its fifth straight semifinal appearance to face fellow unbeaten Bishop Guertin (12-0) on Thursday. The Cardinals advanced with a 3-2 overtime victory over Alvirne. Exeter is seeking its ninth Division I championship in Young’s 20-year tenure.
Portsmouth (6-5) began the week by winning its first Division I tournament games since moving up from Division II in 2018, but the Clippers were missing four players on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocol. The Clippers were a full squad when they beat Dover (4-0) on Tuesday, but lost two players prior to Thursday’s 6-0 win over Spaulding of Rochester.
Junior starting goalie Sophia Rannali was among those missing for Portsmouth, leaving freshman Haley Coombs to provide an admirable effort against Exeter’s barrage on Sunday.
“That was not the script that I wove in my brain,” Stone said. “It’s a good lesson for any team to learn. You let your guard down for the first two or three minutes. ... We were a little naïve. We’re really thrilled we can compete against that team, but we gave up two goals and made it very difficult, because I was happy with our chances.”
After Sabrina Sherman found Fraser in the game’s opening minute, Coombs didn’t have much time to rest. A corner kick fielded by Taylor Pierce was finished by Delgado to give Exeter the 2-0 lead.
Delgado followed with her second goal 10 minutes into the game, while Fraser scored late in the first half to give Exeter a 4-0 halftime cushion.
“They put a lot of people on the ball and a lot of people behind the ball, so we’ve just been working on playing quickly and playing with pace and keeping the ball moving so they didn’t have a chance to settle defensively.”
Portsmouth’s Paloma Peters scored late to become only the second person to score against Exeter this season. The Blue Hawks now have outscored their opponents, 57-2.