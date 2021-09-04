WINDHAM — Pinkerton Academy of Derry junior running back Jacob Albert said this fall’s football season opener meant more than normal.
After several positive COVID-19 cases within the school, Pinkerton canceled all its fall sports teams’ seasons last October — three games into the football team’s campaign.
The Astros, who went 2-1 last year, opened this season with a convincing 33-6 NHIAA Division I triumph at Windham on Saturday.
“It felt great walking onto the field, being at a game,” said Albert, who ran for a game-high 167 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. “Felt so good to be back.”
The Jaguars erased Pinkerton’s shutout bid on the game’s final play with a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Josh Sweeney to classmate Jake Micciche against the Astros’ reserves.
Pinkerton’s offense recovered from its early mistakes — a fumble in Windham’s end zone and an interception on two of its first three drives — by scoring on its final two first-half possessions to build a 20-0 halftime lead.
Albert ran in a 7-yard Pinkerton TD to cap a 11-play, 54-yard drive and help create a 14-0 cushion for his team with 3:06 remaining in the half. Two plays later, Pinkerton senior linebacker Anthony Terrenzio intercepted Sweeney and returned it to the Windham 16-yard line. Astros senior fullback Jack Mackiernan scored on the ensuing drive’s second play to make it 20-0 Pinkerton with 2:04 left before halftime.
“Those were big because we were dominating on offense but we weren’t getting scores,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “Even when it was 14-0, I remember looking up and saying, ‘This should not be 14-0 but because it is 14-0, all it’s going to take is a couple breaks.’ That last touchdown before halftime certainly was a backbreaker for them.”
Windham crossed midfield once in the first three quarters. The Jaguars went three-and-out after recording their two first-half defensive turnovers — Andrew Brow’s fumble recovery in the end zone and AJ Fox’s interception.
“When you play four quarters, I think at this stage, against a team that really knows what they’re doing, you’ve got to make big things happen early or it’s going to be tough,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said, who added his team implemented a new offense about a year ago and made defensive changes this fall.
Albert had most of his rushing success on outside runs, which O’Reilly said was the offensive game plan to combat a Jaguars defense that likes to blitz and clog the inside gaps. Albert scored his other TD on a 75-yard dash down the left sideline in the third quarter.
“This was a frustrating game to prepare for offensively because of all the stunting that goes on,” O’Reilly said. “It really handcuffed us into what we were going to do, which essentially is just run outside and off-tackle — not running at all for the most part between tackles, which is our game. That’s what we do.”
Pinkerton quarterback Nate Campos went 1 of 4 passing, with his one completion being a 27-yard TD to Albert. Mackiernan finished with 25 rushing yards and two scores on six carries. Pinkerton junior Cole Yennaco, who is from Windham, ran for 64 yards on 11 totes.
Picasso Bates went 2-for-4 on point-after kicks and snagged an interception. Lorenzo Milana also logged an interception for the Astros.
Sweeney went 12 of 29 passing for 129 yards. Windham junior Aidan Goss tallied two sacks.
“I’m just happy that we got the win and we got away without some injuries and we’re in good shape,” O’Reilly said.