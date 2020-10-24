EVEN WITH the lingering thought that the COVID-19 pandemic could end things during the dual meet season, coach Matt Smith prepared his cross country runners for championships.
And despite changes prompted by new protocols, there will be championships. The division meets are set for Saturday at Manchester’s Derryfield Park, with the Meet of Champions the following Saturday at Nashua’s Mine Falls Park.
“I think they feel a different perspective now,” Smith said of his Londonderry High boys. “That’s not to say they’re not putting much pressure on themselves. Of course they want to succeed and do well but I think they appreciate the opportunity more than they ever have.”
The biggest change to both meets will be staggered starts, in waves, aimed at limiting the number of runners gathered together.
In Division I and Division II, each team’s top two runners will start the race and, after 10 seconds, the second wave with each team’s third and fourth runners will start, then the fifth and sixth and finally the No. 7 runners. In Division III, each team’s No. 1 runners will start the race followed by the No. 2 runners 10 seconds later and so on.
At the Meet of Champions, each team’s No. 1 and No. 2 runners will start the race, followed by the third and fourth, then fifth and sixth and then No. 7 runners at 10-second intervals. The individual qualifiers from each division will be treated as their own teams and placed in waves according to their finish at the division championships.
Runners’ times determine their placement for team scoring purposes.
“It is different because they’re used to running all seven together — at least on the line together,” Smith said of his runners. “They’re not going to have each other to rely on during the race. They train together, feed off one another. If another teammate is doing well, you feed off that. You don’t necessarily have that in those waves anymore.”
Coe-Brown Northwood Academy co-coaches Brent Tkaczyk and Tim Cox have always told their runners that at the Division II meet, times don’t matter. Only uniforms do. They have changed that message this season due to the wave starting format.
“This case is totally different,” Tkaczyk said. “The numbers are all you have. You have to hit certain times on the course.”
Division III Hopkinton coach Rob Rothe implemented 10-second wave starts at the Hawks’ regular-season home meets once he learned that would be the procedure used at the division and Meet of Champions races.
“A large portion of both varsity teams are Nordic skiers so they’ve raced in this format before during our Nordic season but it’s definitely a different situation than we’re used to, especially the girls team,” said Rothe, who also coaches Hopkinton’s Nordic ski team. “The past couple years they’ve largely been pack runners, working with each other quite well during races. That’s something we’ve had to transition a little bit away from and work more on running alone, so to speak.”
Exeter co-coach Joe Scascitelli said he is telling Blue Hawks runners to try to be competitive within their wave clusters.
“I think that’s the only way you can do it at this point,” Scascitelli said. “It’s interesting territory. All coaches are new to the format.”
Teams that have competed at hilly Derryfield Park and on the flat terrain of Mine Falls this season, or teams that have runners with experience on those courses, will have an advantage. With the cancellation of big meets like the Manchester and Nashua invitationals due to the pandemic, few teams across the state have run on either course this fall.
Tkaczyk said both Coe-Brown’s boys and girls teams might show some rust at Derryfield Park considering neither has run the course this season. Souhegan of Amherst coach Jeff Wilson said he has several runners on the girls team that have never run Derryfield.
“That can be a big impact for some teams — not running that course,” Wilson said of Derryfield Park. “Explaining how to attack a course that they’ve never run can be a challenge.”
The divisional championships and Meet of Champions will look and feel much different than usual but Tkaczyk said still having both of the state’s biggest meets this fall provides runners with closure on the season.
“It’s been a huge distraction in a positive way to have something that feels really normal,” Tkaczyk said.
Rothe coaching remotely
Rothe, Hopkinton’s cross-country coach, is currently leading the boys and girls teams remotely after having to travel outside New England and subsequently quarantine upon returning.
While he cannot be around the teams in person until after the Division III championships, Rothe said he is constantly in touch with them via email.
Rothe said he will be back next week leading up to Meet of Champions if a Hopkinton team or runner advances to that event. In the meantime, he is confident in assistant coaches Brian Lavoie and Shepyrd Murdough and his experienced runners to lead both the boys and girls teams.
“They’re strong teams and flexible and I know they’ll do well with my assistants taking over the reins,” Rothe said.
No spectators at either meet
In order to reduce the size of the Meet of Champions race, the top four Division I, top five Division II and top six Division III teams will qualify for the Nov. 7 race at Mine Falls in Nashua. The top five finishers on non-qualifying teams in each division will also compete at the Meet of Champions.
Typically, one additional team from each division and the first 30 D-I, 25 D-II and 20 D-III individual finishers qualify for the Meet of Champions.
No spectators will be allowed at either meet and each team can bring only their participating eight runners (seven competing and one alternate) and two coaches to both races. Individual runners at the Meet of Champions are allowed one coach.
Soccer games to watch
With the boys and girls soccer tournaments beginning this week, here are the first-round games that should be the most entertaining and intriguing.
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
Keene at Concord (Monday, 3 p.m.) The winner of this one will face defending Division I champion Hanover. Due to the pandemic-caused regionalization of schedules this regular season, Keene has played solely out-of-division schools. Concord won its first six games; five were against Division I teams by a combined score of 32-0 before a 2-0 loss at Bedford Oct. 15.
Division II
Lebanon at John Stark (Wednesday, 3 p.m.) John Stark of Weare allowed seven goals over its 7-0-3 regular season. Lebanon, which was the Division II runner-up last year, allowed seven goals over its 5-2 start. Four of those goals came in 2-1 and 2-0 losses at Division I Hanover.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Manchester Central at Londonderry (Tuesday, 6 p.m.) Central and Londonderry are two of the division’s traditional contenders and met in the championship game as recently as 2018, when the Little Green won 5-0. The Lancers (5-4-1), who have played in each of the past two division finals, have been up and down with their goal-scoring output with three five-plus goal victories and three shutout losses. Central (9-1) won its first eight games — five by at least a three-goal margin — before a 1-0 loss to Concord last Tuesday.