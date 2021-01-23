WHEN the Manchester Central/Memorial girls hockey team began practicing this winter, new coach Cassidy Lavigne didn’t need to introduce herself to most of her players.
Lavigne, who graduated from Central in 2019, played for the program her last two years of high school and served as an assistant coach to Dan Gagne last year.
Lavigne, a sophomore at NHTI, said Gagne is high-risk for COVID-19 and asked her to lead the co-op team in his absence this season.
“I knew what they were going to go through if they didn’t have a season,” said Lavigne, who had her softball season at NHTI canceled last spring. “A lot of the players I played with. Their freshman year was my junior year. I wanted to give them what my coaches gave me my junior and senior year.”
First-year Memorial boys hockey coach Chuck Goss does not have the same familiarity with his program as Lavigne. Goss, a Nashua native, is in his first season as a head coach and previously served as an assistant coach at Nashua North/Souhegan and Concord-Carlisle (Mass.).
The 34-year-old has emphasized getting to know his players and team bonding during preseason practices.
“Before I started, I asked the team — each individual player to send me their two strengths and two weaknesses they have on the ice,” Goss said. “A lot talked about size and physicality but a couple were talking about team chemistry and trusting other players. We’ve been working on establishing that and the systems, getting them to really play like a team.”
Goss said creating chemistry has been more challenging than during a typical season due to the pandemic. With players wearing masks during practice, Goss had difficulty putting faces to names at first. Players also cannot bond outside of practice through usual get-togethers like team dinners.
“It’s very hard even from a coaching aspect getting to know players,” Goss said. “You don’t have that time in the locker room. You don’t have time to work with them off the ice. Even them with each other, I’m a huge supporter of off-ice activities like team dinners, them having NHL (video game) tournaments, something like that. It’s difficult.”
Lavigne, who played alongside about 13 of the 18 players on her roster this year, said she was originally worried whether her former teammates would follow her as Central/Memorial’s head coach.
“Definitely at first I was very nervous to actually come back as head coach,” Lavigne said. “Even last year as an assistant coach I was really worried. They all respected me ... Everyone was down for it. A lot of girls understand where I’m coming from, why I’m there — for them to play — and I really appreciate it. It’s a very good team relationship.”
Like Goss, Lavigne said teamwork was one of her main focuses during preseason practices. The co-op graduated only two seniors last year but Lavigne has been trying new line combinations and trying to see who everyone works best with.
The Memorial boys opened their season with a 9-1 victory over Central/West last Wednesday. Lavigne’s Central/Memorial team lost, 8-1, to Bishop Guertin of Nashua in its season opener last Monday.
Goss said his long-term goal is to bring back the winning culture Memorial had under his predecessor Mark Putney, who led the program to the Division I final in 2012 and the D-I championship in 2013. Goss’ focus this season — Memorial’s first as a Division II program — is on his 16 players’ sportsmanship.
“I want them to be known for how they carry themselves in wins and losses,” Goss said. “I hate to put the word strict on it but I’m fairly strict when it comes to body language on the ice, how you act and present yourself ... It’s hard sometimes coming in as a first-time head coach to establish yourself. You want to win and that’s what we want on top of the character building.”
Lavigne simply wants her players to enjoy the opportunity to play this year and give their all in each game.
“This is obviously a tough season with COVID and all the protocols,” Lavigne said. “I just want the girls to have a good time with a positive team environment. We’re not able to have spectators in the Manchester School District ... We want to be able to adapt and play (our) hearts out no matter what — if there’s spectators or not.”
.
Concord’s Walsh wins 500th game leading the Tide
Concord boys hockey coach Dunc Walsh, who is in his 30th year leading the program, won his 500th career game behind the Crimson Tide bench last Monday. Walsh earned the accolade by guiding Concord to a 4-0 home victory over Hanover. Freshman AJ Dow scored his first varsity goal for the Tide in the triumph.
.
Hanover’s Dick Dodds honored by AHCA
The American Hockey Coaches Association honored Hanover boys hockey coach Dick Dodds as this year’s John Mariucci Award recipient. The award is given to a secondary school association coach who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and enthusiasm of the former University of Minnesota coach it is named after.
“I was sort of stunned,” Dodds said of when he learned he was receiving the award. “And I feel very honored and humbled to receive the award, especially when you look at the list of past recipients. It’s really kind of a who’s who of prep and public school hockey and to even be considered in that group was a bit humbling.”
Dodds entered his 38th year leading the Marauders this season as the all-time winningest coach in New Hampshire high school hockey history with a 534-302-26 career record. He has led Hanover to six Division I championships.
Hanover’s most recent Division I championship came in 2018. The Hanover girls hockey team, which is coached by Dodds’ older brother, John, won its ninth consecutive state title that year, marking the first time both programs finished their seasons as champions.
“It may never happen again so it was very special,” Dick Dodds said of both Hanover teams winning titles after the 2018 Division I boys championship game. “I have so much respect for my brother and what he’s accomplished ... I’m proud to be a part of it with him.”
Dick Dodds said the most rewarding part of coaching for him is the connections he makes with his players that last well past their graduation years and with his fellow hockey coaches around the state.
“We practice at 5:30 a.m. 3-4 times a week,” Dodds said. “When the alarm goes off at 4:30 (a.m.), I get up and I can’t wait to get to the rink.”
.
Goffstown swimmers impress in season opener
Goffstown senior captain Jenna Tschida, classmate Allana Smith and freshman Lily Hazelbaker each had notable performances in the Grizzlies’ season-opening meet against Derryfield School of Manchester last Sunday.
Tschida finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 21.73 seconds, which qualified her for the state championship meet and was 3.89 seconds faster than her previous best time in the event.
Smith posted personal-best times in all her events, including her 1:22.12 time in the 100 freestyle that was 7.44 seconds faster than her previous mark.
Hazelbaker won the 100 breaststroke (1:38.84) and finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:51.95) in her first high school meet.