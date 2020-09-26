MANCHESTER Memorial Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge viewed Friday night’s football game between the Crusaders and city rival Central at Chabot-McDonough Field as a test.
Memorial defeated the Little Green for the first time in six years, 21-20, thanks to a blocked PAT attempt that would have tied the game with 0.2 of a second remaining.
The thrilling contest was a culmination of months of planning by Pariseau-Telge, Central Athletic Director Mike Wenners, West Athletic Director Brian Kenney and Trinity Athletic Director Mike Connell on how fall sports, especially football, could be played safely in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think tonight, overall this week, besides a few small issues here and there, I feel pretty confident we can accomplish what our goal was — to provide a safe environment for these kids,” Pariseau-Telge said in a phone interview Friday morning before the football game.
New Hampshire is the only New England state offering high school tackle football this fall. The closest states also offering the sport this season are Pennsylvania, which opened its season last Thursday, and New Jersey, which will begin play this Friday.
When the gates opened Friday, spectators were allowed entry only if they had one of the two tickets each Memorial and Central player received to give to friends or family and had to wear face coverings and socially distance while in the stadium.
According to the Manchester School District’s protocols, both teams and the officials were screened before the game and players had to wear face coverings when entering and leaving the stadium.
Connell follows the same sports rules at Trinity as the Manchester School District to ensure spectators and visiting teams know what to expect when going to a game in the city, regardless of which school is hosting.
Derek Vachon was among the face-covered and socially-distanced crowd Friday night, enjoying a moment he wasn’t sure would happen this fall. He watched his son, Pat, play his first high school football game for Memorial. While Pat’s brother and grandfather wanted to attend as well, Derek Vachon said he understood the two-ticket rule.
“If the rule’s gotta be made so we can play, then we’re willing to do it,” Derek Vachon said.
Pariseau-Telge said eventually the city schools may give players more game-day tickets if all goes well but they also could be reduced or taken away depending on Manchester’s number of positive COVID cases.
“This is about having kids play,” Pariseau-Telge said. “As much as we want to say we want mom, dad, grandpa and grandma to enjoy their athletes playing, it’s really about providing a safe environment for them to play. That has to be the No. 1 concern.”
To help ensure the district’s protocols are followed, Memorial, Central and West have hired COVID manager interns to work games during the fall season. Cara Easter, who is Pariseau-Telge’s niece, is Memorial’s COVID manager.
Easter’s game-day responsibilities include setting up signs that remind spectators of the rules, designating which stands and bathrooms are for each team and placing cones six feet apart along the sidelines to help the players remain distanced. She also checks the officials’ temperatures before the game and sanitizes the benches, balls, team bathrooms and other commonly touched surfaces during the game.
Easter, a John Stark of Weare alumna, plays for the Southern New Hampshire University women’s soccer team but its season was canceled and the team cannot hold organized practices this fall. Her role as COVID manager allows Easter to watch her cousin, Tyler Telge, play for the Memorial boys’ soccer team and stay around sports.
“It’s like a little bit of normalcy because I’ve played soccer since I was like 3 or 4 (years old),” said Easter, who helped John Stark win the Division II girls soccer title as a sophomore in 2016. “Every fall, I’ve always played soccer and this is the first fall that I haven’t really, so just being around it makes it feel normal again.”
With limited attendance, including no student section on either side, and no halftime band performances, Chabot-McDonough Field was much quieter than a typical city rivalry game. The Memorial booster club ran the concession stand while adhering to the state health department guidelines. Both football and cheer teams celebrated senior night before the game.
Even with the pandemic-related changes, the atmosphere still felt like a normal Central-Memorial football game to the coaches and players.
Memorial coach Rob Sturgis credited his younger players for making noise on the sidelines to make up for the lack of a crowd. Those in the Memorial stands seemed plenty energetic to Crusaders junior running back Kai Colson, who ran in an 81-yard touchdown with 1:03 remaining.
“There weren’t as many people here but the roar of the crowd, it felt like there were more people here than usual,” Colson said. “It was really nice.”
“It really felt just like any normal thing once the ball got kicked off,” Sturgis said.
Central coach Ryan Ray thanked the city and the school board for allowing football this fall and said everyone on both sides was elated to play Friday night.
“I think if you asked every senior on our team if you come out and you get to play football with your boys one last time and it might not go that well or not even take the chance, I think everybody would be like, ‘I’d rather it not go that well but we get to go out there for five, six, 10, 12 weeks and play some football,’” Ray said.