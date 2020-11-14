WHEN the Milford High School girls soccer team learned it won the NHIAA Division II championship, senior captain Maddie Howard cried.
They were not tears of joy.
Milford finished the season undefeated (8-0) and won its first D-II title since 2012. But Howard and her teammates didn’t win the title on the field. Instead, the Spartans were crowned state champions before practice two days before their scheduled final when their opponent, Merrimack Valley, forfeited because of a positive COVID-19 test at its school.
Milford Athletic Director Marc Maurais and Principal Chali Davis delivered the news to the players.
“Most of them were upset,” Milford coach Russ Matthews said of his players. “They wanted to play that game.
“I think most of them were just kind of in shock. They didn’t know how to handle it.”
That cancellation was among many disruptions the pandemic caused during an unprecedented NHIAA fall sports season.
Matthews told his players that they have nothing to look down about and nobody can deny they won the championship but he said it was an anticlimactic end to the season.
Bishop Brady field hockey coach Kelly Owen shared that sentiment after her team abruptly won the Division III title. In perhaps the best example of the pandemic’s disruptiveness, Owen learned during her team’s semifinal at Mascoma Valley — with about six minutes to play — that the game had morphed into the championship because of a forfeit on the other side of the semifinal bracket.
The Giants were facing a 1-0 deficit when Brady Athletic Director Tony Johnson got her attention. “I’m like, ‘Oh, not now, Tony, we’re down 1-0,’” Owen said. “Then he yelled a little bit louder like, ‘Come here, I need to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what do you need to talk to me about right now?’”
As time on the game clock ticked down, Johnson explained the situation. Berlin, which was supposed to play the winner in the final, had to forfeit after someone within the school building tested positive for COVID-19, Mountaineers field hockey coach Nicole Arguin said.
Under the NHIAA’s new field hockey rules, coaches can no longer call timeouts. Owen tried to relay the news to her players on the field by calling junior Samantha Weir and senior Ashlyn Toupin over to the sideline.
Toupin, a senior, proceeded to score the game-tying goal off an untimed penalty corner on the last play of regulation. Classmate Halle Laramie scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
There was no award ceremony, plaque to take photos with or team bus ride home. The Green Giants briefly celebrated on a muddy field after competing in consistent rain then traveled home in separate cars.
“I can’t really explain it. It was just over,” Owen said. “The semifinal and the season finished on a dreary, wet, beyond muddy day and that was it.”
While Owen learned that Berlin could not compete during her team’s semifinal game, Berlin’s players found out when the NHIAA announced the update online.
After Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson notified her of the forfeit, Arguin started getting text messages from her players wondering what was going on. Telling her players that they weren’t going to the final was the hardest thing Arguin has done in her 20 years as a coach, she said.
“That night we had a Zoom meeting and if you could make a billboard of the girls in that Zoom meeting, it would give everyone a reason why to wear their mask,” Arguin said. “It was awful.”
Her players understand their team and community’s safety is more important, said Arguin, but they still wish they had the opportunity to compete for a championship.
The Mountaineers had beaten Newfound of Bristol, 2-1 in overtime, in the quarterfinals behind senior Mickailey Walsh’s game-winning goal before earning a 1-0 semifinal triumph over Gilford to reach their first title game since 2015.
“As a senior, I was so excited for our final game,” Berlin midfielder Madison Letarte said in an email. “It was a goal that had been sitting with me for four years and it was finally within reach. It was written on the inside of my captain’s band….When I found out our school chose to forfeit, I felt crushed. That game was so close, it was right there and there was nothing I could do to get it back. I had to remind myself our team’s hard work and passion was something that could never be stripped away from us.”
Berlin’s field hockey team is among five teams at the school that have lost the chance to play in a state final due to the coronavirus. Its cross country teams did not compete at the Division III championship on Oct. 31. Its boys and girls hockey teams and unified basketball teams were supposed to play in last year’s winter title games that were canceled.
Then there’s the Hopkinton cross country teams. The girls won their second D-III title in three years, and the boys placed fourth at the NHIAA division championships but coach Rob Rothe was not there to celebrate with the program that day. He had not yet finished his quarantine period after having to travel outside of New England.
“I really wish Rob could be here,” Hopkinton assistant coach Brian Lavoie said at the division championships. “This is his team, his race and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Finally, there was the case of the Newmarket boys and girls soccer teams, who forfeited their Division IV tournament games after their opponents would not wear masks while playing, something that Newmarket required of its own players and opponents during games this fall.
After the tournament forfeit, the Newmarket boys soccer team got one last chance to compete, against Derryfield School in Manchester on Nov. 6. Dots were spray-painted 6 feet apart around the hillside so Derryfield and Newmarket fans could remain socially distant during the game.
“When we played Newmarket under the lights, it felt as normal as it’s felt in a long time,” Derryfield Athletic Director and boys lacrosse coach Chris Hettler said. “Both teams were great and wore masks. It was a high level of play on the field. We had fans and students around that were able to watch the game. People were well behaved.”
With winter comes more challengesState championships aside, Milford’s Matthews and Bishop Brady’s Owen are grateful their teams had seasons this fall. That is something winter coaches hope they can say a few months from now.
NHIAA winter sports teams can begin practicing on Dec. 14 and games can start on Jan. 11.
Winter sports like indoor track, wrestling, basketball and hockey present more challenges because they are indoors and COVID-19 cases are currently surging both in the state and nationally.
New Hampshire reported a record 323 new positive COVID-19 cases and three more deaths last Thursday. Last Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a single-day record 143,408 new COVID-19 cases across the country.
“It’s tough,” Goffstown Athletic Director Justin Hufft said about looking ahead to the winter season. “I would never say I’m comfortable but I was not optimistic leading into the fall. I was very concerned and skeptical we’d be able to have a successful fall season....We need to do a lot of planning on our end to make the safest possible environment and see what makes sense.”
Derryfield used a phase-in approach to the fall season but Hettler said the school’s winter teams will compete earlier than its fall teams did, possibly as soon as the NHIAA seasons start.
The Cougars’ teams will wear masks while playing and members of its basketball teams and the Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield co-op boys hockey team may need to switch from in-person to remote learning during their seasons, Hettler said. He is currently unsure if Hollis/Brookline feels comfortable fielding a co-op boys hockey team this season.
Derryfield’s middle school and junior varsity winter teams will hold only skills and drills practices and scrimmages.
“I think if I’m being honest and realistic, I’m expecting that there will be cancellations, rescheduling,” Hettler said of the winter season. “Even if people do the best they can, with cases going up, it could be as simple as being unlucky at the grocery store and you got sick because you touched something accidentally.”
Arguin, who is part of Berlin High School’s athletic task force, said she thinks the way people choose to spend the upcoming holidays will make or break the winter sports season. Many of Arguin’s field hockey players also compete on the school’s girls hockey team.
“It’s really difficult but if everybody does their part and continues to wear masks, (use) hand sanitizer, do the best they can to abide by the protocols, we’ve got a shot at making it work,” Hettler said.
NH High Schools with Alex Hall runs Sundays. Alex can be reached at ahall@unionleader.com.