If Dylan Welch is not the first to do it, he is likely one of very few who have.
The Plymouth Regional High School senior became perhaps the first skier in NHIAA history to win both the slalom and giant slalom races four straight years at the Meet of Champions last Wednesday at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill Alpine Resort in Franconia.
Welch achieved the feat one week after winning both races for a fourth straight time at the Division III championship meet, leading Plymouth to its 10th overall state title.
Welch, who has lost only two races and finished each one over his high school career, will compete in the Eastern High School Championships back at Mittersill next weekend. He won the Eastern High School Championships the last time he competed at the meet as a freshman.
“It’s hard for people who don’t know ski racing to comprehend just how remarkable to win that consistently is,” Plymouth coach Dan LeBlanc said. “It’s a sport that, frankly, falling is part of the sport. For someone to even finish that many races consecutively without a crash, much less push themselves hard enough to win every time is just remarkable.”
Welch, who plans to pursue a career as an electrician after graduation, won the slalom with his time of 1 minute, 15.05 seconds. He finished one second faster than Bobcats freshman Caedon Manseau’s runner-up mark of 1:16.05.
Manseau came the closest to beating Welch that any high schooler ever has, Welch said.
Manseau and Welch are good friends and are both members of the Franconia Ski Club team, which races out of Mittersill.
“He’s always talking to me like, ‘I’m coming here to beat you,’” Welch said of Manseau. “That’s what pushes him is to beat me and, I guess, that’s what pushes me is to beat him. What pushes me is to hold first.”
In the giant slalom, Welch’s first-run time of 39.34 seconds was .29 of a second ahead of Patrick Wachsmuth of Bow.
For his second GS run, Welch adjusted his bindings a bit, tried to enjoy his last NHIAA race and not fall in front of Plymouth Athletic Director Todd Austin and assistant principal Randy Cleary.
“They were all cheering me on,” Welch said. “It’s the first time they’ve ever seen me and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, I hope the one race they come to and the one time they see me ski that I don’t fall and I put on a show.’”
Welch laid down a 40.45-second time in his second run to finish with a 1:19.79 overall mark.
Wachsmuth, who Welch said he knew would be a top competitor, took second with a time of 1:21.24.
Welch said the key to his consistency is that he just tries to ski hard every race and not think about falling as he prepares for a run.
Welch goes into each race telling himself that he is going to win.
“He’s one of the best skiers we’ve had in New Hampshire high school racing in a long time,” said LeBlanc, who began coaching at Plymouth in 2005.
“He’s just very, very technically proficient but he pushes himself — he goes for it every time.”
Kennett sweeps Meet of Champions girls racesEagles junior Allie Hussey narrowly won the slalom with her time of 1:36.51 and senior Ashley Garside took the giant slalom crown for the second straight year, in 1:23.45.
Hussey edged Nashua South’s Brynn Tefft in the slalom by .47 of a second.
Hussey (48.57 seconds) and Tefft (48.68 seconds) were second and third, respectively, behind Profile’s Elaina Demaggio (48.51 seconds) after their first runs. Demaggio finished in third place (1:37.07).
Hussey, who placed third in the slalom last week when Kennett won the Division II championship, responded by laying down the fastest time of the meet on her second run (47.94 seconds).
“She definitely knew that she had more in the tank compared to the first one,” Kennett assistant coach Ed Bradley said of Hussey. “She thought she held back a little on the first run so definitely on the lower half of the course, where it allowed you to, she definitely got after it a little more. The upper part of the course is pretty much survival.”
Garside defended her giant slalom crown by earning the fastest time of the meet on her first run (41.03 seconds) and finished her second run in 42.42 seconds.
“She just loves it,” Bradley said of Garside competing in the giant slalom. “It comes natural to her. Slalom is a little bit different beast. It’s just a timing thing — rhythm and timing. She’s always been a good GS skier and she’s starting to figure out slalom now so that’s good too.”
Runner-up Aly Latsinik of St. Thomas Aquinas finished with a time of 1:25.07. Trinity’s Jamie Lemire (1:26.82) rounded out the top three. Hussey placed seventh (1:27.3).
Garside also won both the slalom and giant slalom individual titles at the Division II championships. Hussey placed third in the slalom and sixth in the GS at the D-II championships.
Garside and Hussey will both compete at the Eastern High School Championships. “It will be a good test but they have the potential to definitely stand out there,” Bradley said.