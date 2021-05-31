Ryan Ardine pitched a five-hitter, leading the host Pembroke Academy baseball team past Sanborn 4-0 in a Division II first-round game on Monday. Ardine walked one, hit a batter and fanned eight.
At the plate, Ardine tripled and scored a run. Cove Boucher and Rene Pinter both went 2-for-3 with a double for the Spartans, who visit Oyster River on Thursday in a prelim.
In Concord, Jonah Wachter threw a six-inning perfect game in the Tide’s 10-0 win over Goffstown;.
Wachter struck out 14, throwing just 73 pitches.
The Concord offense was paced by Cam McGonigle (three hits, two runs), Tyler Wright (2-for-2, two runs, RBI), Nater Wachter (two runs, RBI), Brooks Craigue (double, two RBIs) and Kevin McDonough (single, two RBIs).
Softball
Trinity 9, Hillsboro-Deering 5
Trinity: Kiera Gilman, 3 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Emma Service, 2 hits, 3 runs scored; Jamie Lemire, 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 outstanding defensive plays at second; Gilman (WP), 12 Ks, 2 ER.
Windham 9, Pinkerton 4
Pinkerton: Olivia Mason, homer, single, 2 runs scored; Alexandra Foote, homer, 2 RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 18, Nashua South 2
BG: Nat Coutu, 2 goals, 3 assists; Steph Reap — 3 goals, 1 assists; Lindsay Hult — 3 goals, including 100th of her career; Rylee Bouvier, Tannah Oneil Blake, Katie Campel — 2 goals each.
Gilford 11, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 7
Gilford: Molly McLean, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ashley Hart, Aly
Pichette, Lexi Shute, Taryn Fountain, 2 goals each; Lauren Gallant, 1 goal, 2 assists; Sophia Lehr, good defensive game.
Bedford 13, Souhegan 6
Bedford advances to play Concord on Wednesday.
Boys lacrosse
Hanover 8, Kennett 5
Hanover (5-6): Brett Simmons, Seamus Murphy, 2 goals each; Jack Badams, Noah Fahey, 1 goal, 2 assists each; Angus Frew, Noah Bradley, 1 goal each; Jack Gardner, Brendan Logan, 1 assist each; Brendan Logan, 11 ground balls.
Derryfield 16, Goffstown 2
Derryfield: Chili Cabot, 4 goals; Chas Dean, Quinn Silvio, 3 goals each; Ryan Etzo, 2 goals.