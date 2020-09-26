MANCHESTER — If anyone asks Jacob Calabro about the welt on his arm, he can tell them he got it by securing the Manchester Memorial football team its first win over city rival Central in six years.
Calabro prevented the Little Green from tying the game with 0.2 of a second remaining by blocking Ben Mikus’ point-after kick attempt, ensuring a 21-20 Memorial victory in both teams’ season opener Friday night at Chabot-McDonough Field.
With 58.3 seconds remaining and 71 yards to cover, sophomore quarterback Jayden Hann led Central down the field in eight plays, capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Shawn McGarvey on an out route.
While he said his players were a little down after allowing the touchdown, Memorial coach Rob Sturgis and his staff told them to just go all out on the next play.
“We said, ‘Send the whole thing. Send the rush. If you block it, we win,’” Sturgis said. “And they sold out. They believed in that one play, they believed in that moment, gave great effort and they were able to make a play.”
Memorial, which won its first game in four years and finished 1-8 last season, took its first lead with 1:03 left, when junior running back Kai Colson ran in an 81-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. Colson (nine carries, 96 yards) started running right but read the Central defense and cut back left, found the sideline and dashed unopposed to the end zone. Will Clark followed up with the game-winning PAT.
Colson, who was battling a sprained ankle and shin splints during the game, said it was the longest touchdown run of his football career.
“I saw open field and I knew I was going to score,” Colson said. “I ran for my life. I ran through all the pain.”
The Little Green led, 14-7, after three quarters behind two first-quarter touchdowns but Memorial knotted the score on the second play of the final frame. Matteo Jiminez ran in from three yards out and Clark drilled the ensuing PAT to cap a five-play, 71-yard drive.
Central scored on each of its first two drives to build a 14-0 lead.
Little Green senior captain Josh Jerome punched in a 3-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper with 4:07 left in the first quarter to open the game’s scoring. After the Central defense forced a Crusaders three-and-out, Hann hit senior tight end Kellen Jameson for a 4-yard touchdown with 56.7 seconds left in the opening frame to finish a four-play, 31-yard drive. Mikus made both PATs.
“We came out and we were pretty good in the first quarter but then we shot ourselves in the foot the rest of the game,” Little Green coach Ryan Ray said. “I’ve got to put that on myself. I’ve got to do a better job of putting our guys in position to be successful.”
The Crusaders capitalized on their only forced turnover of the game to trim Central’s lead to 14-7 with 10:34 remaining in the first half. Colson ran in a 1-yard Memorial TD after Calabro intercepted Jerome and dashed 34 yards to the Central 1-yard line before he was forced out of bounds.
Memorial senior quarterback Jeffrey Josefik went 8 of 18 passing for 68 yards. Four of his completions were to Sawyer Bergeron for 43 yards. In addition to his three made PATs, Clark had two receptions for 14 yards.
Hann went 8 of 18 passing for 106 yards and two TDs and ran for 22 yards on seven carries. Jerome finished 2 of 4 passing for 47 yards and added 28 yards on 11 carries. Senior Jaylen Burris ran 12 times for 93 yards and had two catches for 27 yards for the Little Green.