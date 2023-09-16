Lauzon
Buy Now

Londonderry's Jimmy Lauzon coaches 'em up during Friday night's game against Central.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

LONDONDERRY — When Jimmy Lauzon began his high school football coaching career, he did not receive a warm welcome into the ranks from most of his peers across New Hampshire.

Lauzon, now the head coach at Londonderry High, was the youngest varsity football coach in the country at 22 years old when he took over the Manchester West program in 2011.