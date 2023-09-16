LONDONDERRY — When Jimmy Lauzon began his high school football coaching career, he did not receive a warm welcome into the ranks from most of his peers across New Hampshire.
Lauzon, now the head coach at Londonderry High, was the youngest varsity football coach in the country at 22 years old when he took over the Manchester West program in 2011.
Many coaches shrugged Lauzon off, he said. They likely thought he was not worthy of the position and they were probably right, Lauzon said.
Manchester Central coach Ryan Ray was not among those coaches.
“Ryan embraced me right off the bat, being a fellow city coach and helped me along the way and was very respectful,” Lauzon said after Londonderry’s 47-0 NHIAA Division I triumph over Central Friday night at Lancer Park.
Lauzon and Ray first met on the football field in the 2006 Queen City Turkey Bowl.
Lauzon was in his senior season as quarterback at Manchester West and Ray was in his first year leading the Little Green. Lauzon threw four interceptions in his final high school game in West’s loss to Ray’s Central team.
“Now I have to ask him questions,” Ray said. “A lot of things have changed in the last 18 years.”
Lauzon spent two years at West and became Londonderry’s head coach in 2014. Since his arrival, Lauzon has led the Lancers to two Division I titles (2019, 2021) and a runner-up finish to Bedford last season.
Lauzon said he and Ray have similar philosophies on football. The two talk either every day or every other day, Lauzon said, and share insights during the football season. Their wives and kids are all friends with each other.
“We’re intertwined,” Lauzon said. “Got a lot of respect for him and what he knows about football and what he’s experienced and he lays a lot of that knowledge on me and I appreciate it.”
Those daily conversations get a little more vague during the weeks when Central and Londonderry are scheduled to play, Lauzon said. This past week, Ray joked it was annoying to hear Lauzon talk about his Lancers like they are not one of the top-five teams in New England.
In its second straight shutout victory, Londonderry (3-0) led the Little Green, 14-0, after the opening quarter, 34-0, at halftime and 40-0 entering the final frame.
Central (1-2) twice entered Lancers territory. Both times came in the first half.
Concord, in a 41-14 Week 1 loss, is the only team that has scored on Londonderry as the Lancers prepare to face rival and fellow unbeaten Pinkerton Academy (3-0) on Friday in Derry.
Londonderry received rushing touchdowns from Adrian Cruz (24 yards), Carson Palma (1 yard), Samuel Ogden (1 yard), Jake Schena (7 yards), Matthew Visconti (2 yards) and Gabriel Dantas (6 yards).
Londonderry’s Paul Binder recovered a Little Green fumble and rumbled 25 yards for a score with 2:16 left in the first quarter to help build a 14-0 Lancers lead.
Blake Thompson went 5-for-7 on point-after kicks for Londonderry.
Central running back Trevor Wong rushed for 46 yards on six carries. Teammate Matthew Koenig recovered a Londonderry fumble in the first quarter.
“It’s fun to try to compete with them but we’re not at his level yet,” Ray said of Lauzon’s Lancers.