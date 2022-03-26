A steal. A rebound. A clutch 3-pointer. Whatever the Bishop Guertin girls basketball team needed at any moment during a game last month, Brooke Paquette was there to provide it.
The junior point guard from Hudson averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.8 steals and shot 58.8% from the field over the Cardinals’ final six games of the season, including their four-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division I championship.
For her well-rounded performance last month, Paquette was chosen as the February Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“Your very rare five-tool kid who impacts the game in every area,” seventh-year Bishop Guertin coach Brad Kreick said of Paquette. “We’ve never had a kid lead us in all five of the statistical categories that we track — points, rebounds, assists, steals and charges taken. She’s the first kid in (my) seven years that actually has led us in all five of those statistical categories.”
Paquette, 17, said she felt prepared for the postseason because of the out-of-state schedule the Cardinals played during the regular season. Bishop Guertin went 15-3 overall and 4-2 against out-of-state competition from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York in the regular season.
Paquette and her veteran teammates also had plenty of motivation entering the playoffs coming off the Cardinals’ runner-up finish to Bedford the previous season, which ended their five-year reign as Division I champions.
Fifth-seeded Bishop Guertin opened the postseason with a 64-33 first-round victory over Manchester Memorial on Feb. 8 in which Paquette contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. She then dropped 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Cardinals’ 75-45 quarterfinal win over Londonderry that earned them a semifinal bout against top-seeded Pinkerton Academy.
“She was solid as a rock in the first-round game against Memorial and, in the quarterfinal game against Londonderry, did what she’s been doing all year, which is she just kind of filled up the stat sheet across the board,” Kreick said of Paquette. “She had her fingerprints all over those first two games.”
In the semifinal and championship games, Kreick said Paquette took her game to a different level with big scoring outputs.
Paquette, who also plays soccer at BG, scored a playoff-best 32 points and went 16-for-20 at the free-throw line in the Cardinals’ 66-51 semifinal win over Pinkerton on Feb. 15.
The Astros led, 19-9, after the first quarter but the score was tied at 31-31 at halftime. The Cardinals outscored Pinkerton, 13-10, in the third quarter and 22-10 in the final frame.
“I think we just had to quickly realize that we had to stay in the game,” Paquette said. “They had a lead on us in the first quarter — a big lead — and then we just had to push through and keep fighting. I think the whole team did that and that made us pull through.”
That victory earned Bishop Guertin a championship game rematch against Bedford, the first meeting between the teams since a 50-43 Cardinals victory in both teams’ season opener. It also marked the fifth time in the past 10 years that the Bulldogs and Bishop Guertin have met in the Division I final.
“A lot of nerves running through our blood,” Paquette said of how she and her teammates felt during pregame warmups for the final. “It was the same position as last year so we obviously just had to come out stronger.”
Paquette scored a game-high 21 points, seven of which came during the Cardinals’ 9-0 run in the game’s final two minutes that clinched them a 48-46 victory. The All-Division I First Team selection also added seven steals and four assists.
A 10-0 Bedford run gave the second-seeded Bulldogs a 40-33 advantage with just more than four minutes remaining and they led by five before BG began its 9-0 run.
Bishop Guertin took the lead for good behind Paquette’s 3-pointer from the wing with 54.4 seconds left. Fellow Cardinals junior Molly Smith stole the ball off a Bulldogs backcourt inbound pass before dishing the ball to Paquette for the 3-pointer.
Paquette also made three of her four free-throw attempts over the final 33.2 seconds.
“I think what you saw there more than anything else is just her natural competitiveness,” Kreick said of Paquette. “She just kind of willed us back into that game.”
Paquette said energy from the crowd helped fuel Bishop Guertin’s late run and that it felt amazing when she heard the final buzzer.
“We really didn’t want to lose to Bedford again in the finals,” Paquette said. “We just had to keep pushing.”
Other athletes considered for the February award were Hanover High School girls basketball player Stella Galanes, Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball player Meg Knollmeyer, Timberlane of Plaistow wrestler Konrad Parker, Plymouth Regional Alpine skier Dylan Welch and Merrimack High School gymnast Sylvia Horton.
Galanes, a junior guard, averaged 17.3 points and five rebounds and shot 49% from the field over Hanover’s three-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division II championship to cap a 21-0 season. Knollmeyer, a graduate student from Hampton, averaged a double-double on 14.8 points and 13.4 rebounds alongside 2.8 assists over five February games for SNHU before suffering an injury.
Parker won the 145-pound weight class at both the NHIAA Division I and Meet of Champions.
Welch, a junior, won both the giant slalom and slalom races at both the NHIAA Division III and Meet of Champions meets.
Horton, a freshman, won the all-around at the NHIAA gymnastics championship meet, placing in the top four in four of the meet’s five events.