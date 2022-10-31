Bahuma
Concord High’s Eli Bahuma runs the ball during Friday night’s Division I game at Pinkerton Academy. Bahuma is the Union Leader Athlete of the Month for September.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

Returning from a season-ending ankle injury, Eli Bahuma entered his junior campaign for the Concord High School football team aiming for a 1,000-yard rushing season.

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound running back was only 96 yards shy of his goal after his first five games.