Returning from a season-ending ankle injury, Eli Bahuma entered his junior campaign for the Concord High School football team aiming for a 1,000-yard rushing season.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound running back was only 96 yards shy of his goal after his first five games.
Bahuma, who fractured his right ankle in a preseason scrimmage last year, rushed for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 carries over Concord’s 4-1 September start to the NHIAA Division I season.
Those numbers earned him the Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Bahuma had surgery and rehabbed while supporting his teammates from the sidelines last fall, finally receiving medical clearance to run one week after Concord’s season ended. The Concord resident played varsity basketball for the Crimson Tide last winter but said his ankle still felt shaky in football training camp while getting used to contact again.
By Concord’s third preseason scrimmage, Bahuma said his ankle felt 100%. Concord coach Jim Corkum saw potential for Bahuma earlier than that to have a big year.
“As we got into camp, we were going against our own guys for the better portion so it was still really difficult to get a great read on him,” Corkum said. “Then we got into our first scrimmage and he was just ripping off runs. The next scrimmage, he’s ripping off more runs. We’re like, ‘Man, I think we’ve got something here.’”
Through rehab and his offseason training, Bahuma said he returned bigger, faster and stronger than he was during his freshman season on Concord’s junior varsity team. Watching games last fall also helped Bahuma understand the pace of the game at the varsity level and improve his ability to read defenses, he said.
Bahuma’s first chance to test all his training and development came at home against defending Division I champion Londonderry on Sept. 2. The Lancers led, 21-17, at halftime en route to a 34-24 victory.
Bahuma, who was nervous before the game, rushed for a month-low 62 yards on 15 carries but said he proved to himself that he was back.
“Just having that feeling to come back on a Friday night and playing under the lights in front of the city and just hanging in with the defending state champs, it was just a great feeling,” he said.
One week later, Bahuma again rushed 15 times, this time for a month-high 303 yards and three TDs in a 48-12 Concord win at Keene.
“Going into Keene, they’re an aggressive team, they’re well coached and we weren’t quite sure what we were going to see there,” Corkum said. “He (Bahuma) had kind of like a breakout game. He just kind of came out and really showed what he can do with his ability, which was great.”
Bahuma rushed for over 130 yards and at least two touchdowns in each of Concord’s last three September games — all victories.
He logged 179 yards and three TDs in a 43-15 win over Manchester Central and 138 yards and two scores in a 56-7 triumph over Alvirne in Hudson. Bahuma capped the month with 222 yards and another two touchdowns in a 49-6 Concord victory over Rutland, Vermont.
“Film doesn’t do him justice,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said of Bahuma after the Jaguars’ 30-21 win at Concord on Oct. 21. “The kid’s such a hard worker and he’s the dream kid to coach. He’ll run over three people and then he’ll run back and pick up those three guys because he just loves to play the game. ... Seeing him in person really shows how great he is — as a kid, too.”
Corkum said Bahuma’s vision, patience and burst speed are what makes him a special runner.
“Sometimes with running backs, when you have some good speed or you have some good elusiveness, they want to just go 1,000 miles an hour out of the gate and not stop,” Corkum said. “I think he knows when he needs to burst ahead or when he needs to slow himself down a little bit and let the play develop, let his blocks develop and then speed up and make his cuts.
“I think he’s just got that great natural feel for how plays develop and progress and what he can do to make it happen.”
Bahuma said his offensive line — guards Noah Blake and Nate Feudner, tackles Kenny Mercado and Rasheed Ahmed, center Aiden Diachenko and tight end Austin Wells — makes his job easy. The linemen open big holes that Bahuma simply has to hit and he has built a strong bond with them through playing the game together, he said.
Corkum said having Bahuma back this season and the attention he draws from defenses has opened opportunities for other players and play options for the Crimson Tide.
Bahuma said he and fellow backs like senior Divon Duncan always compete and push each other to improve their games in practice.
“I think he’s made his teammates better,” Corkum said.
Other athletes considered for the September award were Bishop Guertin football player Matt Santosuosso, Gilford High School field hockey player Aly Pichette, Plymouth State University field hockey player Taylor Healey, Campbell of Litchfield volleyball player Madison Bruner and Derryfield School golfer Calvin Reilly.
Santosuosso, a senior quarterback, threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a two-point conversion, ran for 510 yards and 10 TDs on 53 carries and logged 13 tackles and an interception on defense over Bishop Guertin’s 4-0 start to the NHIAA Division I season.
Pichette, a senior forward, recorded 12 goals and three assists over a 9-0 September run for NHIAA Division III Gilford.
Healey, a junior forward from Campton, tallied 13 goals and five assists over a 5-3 September campaign for NCAA Division III Plymouth State.
Bruner, a junior, logged 41 kills, 30 aces, eight blocks and two digs over NHIAA Division II Campbell’s 7-0 start to the season.
Reilly won five of the seven matches NHIAA Division III Derryfield had last month and finished as the runner-up in another.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball); April, Kyle Maurice, Exeter (baseball); May, Nate Fletcher, Greenland (outdoor track and field); June, Kristen Beebe, Brentwood (softball); July, Brandon Gillis, Nashua (golf); August, Julianna Megan, Hooksett (golf).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.