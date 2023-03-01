CONCORD — Brooks Craigue brings the intensity level to every Concord High School boys hockey game and practice drill of a player desperate to win a first championship.

In fact, though, the senior center has won four state titles (three straight in hockey, one in baseball) in his high school career and played on championship youth baseball and hockey teams growing up.

