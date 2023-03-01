CONCORD — Brooks Craigue brings the intensity level to every Concord High School boys hockey game and practice drill of a player desperate to win a first championship.
In fact, though, the senior center has won four state titles (three straight in hockey, one in baseball) in his high school career and played on championship youth baseball and hockey teams growing up.
Craigue just hates to lose, said his hockey coach, Dunc Walsh.
“He cares about the team. He cares about winning,” Walsh said after Concord’s practice on Tuesday at Everett Arena as the top-seeded and undefeated Crimson Tide prepared for their NHIAA Division I quarterfinal game on Saturday. “He’s just a kid who’s so competitive and it matters to him so much.”
Craigue, who co-captains Concord with classmate Joey Tarbell, recorded 24 points (11 goals, 14 assists) over a 7-0 January campaign for the Crimson Tide. Concord faced only playoff teams that month: Bedford (twice), Trinity, Bow, Bishop Guertin, Hanover and Pinkerton Academy.
For leading Concord unbeaten through a key regular-season stretch, Craigue was chosen by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges as the January Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month.
Craigue, who will play Division I baseball at Merrimack College next year, recorded at least three points in every January game, including two hat tricks and three straight three-assist outings.
The Concord resident tallied his 150th career point in a four-point performance in a 5-0 triumph over Pinkerton on Jan. 7 and his 94th career assist — the most by a Concord player under 33rd-year coach Walsh — in the Crimson Tide’s 8-2 win over previously undefeated Bishop Guertin on Jan. 14.
“He’s our leader,” Walsh said. “As he goes, we go. He kind of sets the tone every game the way he forechecks. Comes out 100 miles an hour, plays with so much energy, so competitive. We haven’t had many like him. ... He just wants to win so bad.”
Craigue dug the puck out of the corner before setting up linemate Dawson Fancher for a goal 11 seconds into the Bishop Guertin game. The Crimson Tide took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission and Craigue finished with a month-high six points (three goals, three assists).
Craigue, who Walsh considers more of a playmaker than a scorer, leads Concord in goals (27) and assists (35) entering the postseason. Craigue showcased his passing ability in three-assist outings in Concord’s 8-2 triumph at Trinity on Jan. 14 and its 3-2 win at Bedford two days later.
“There’s times he could shoot more but he’s unselfish,” Walsh said. “He sees the ice so well. A lot of guys wouldn’t make that pass because they don’t even see it, where he sees everything.”
Craigue said passing has been a big strength for his season-long line with Fancher and junior left wing A.J. Dow. Fancher and Dow are both playmakers and scorers, Craigue said.
“We have to just play together,” Craigue said. “Not one of us can do it all. If we play together as a line, good things are going to happen.”
Dow said that he, Fancher and Craigue always know where each other are on the ice and had instant chemistry at the start of the season. All three bring their own strengths to the line, Dow said.
“Obviously, Brooks, he’s going to bring the most,” Dow said. “He’s clearly the top guy but we all just do the little things.”
The Dow, Fancher and Craigue line helped the Crimson Tide outscore their January opponents, 40-11.
Craigue, who ranks second all-time in Concord history in career points (182 on 73 goals and 109 assists), said the Crimson Tide’s January slate against top competition helped prepare them for the postseason.
“It definitely gave us a lot of confidence coming into this final stretch and this playoff run,” Craigue said.
Other athletes considered for the January honor were Bedford High School girls basketball player Lana McCarthy, Rivier University women’s basketball player Lyric Grumblatt, University of New Hampshire women’s basketball player Brooke Kane, Plymouth State University men’s basketball player Kyler Bosse, Emmanuel College men’s basketball player Ryan Grijalva, University of Connecticut men’s hockey player Justin Pearson and Bishop Guertin High School girls hockey player Jenna Lynch.
McCarthy, a junior forward, averaged 17.2 points and 10.3 rebounds and shot 55% from the field over an 8-1 January campaign for Bedford.
Grumblatt, a junior guard from Manchester, averaged 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals and recorded her 1,000th career point over a 4-6 January run for Rivier.
Kane, a senior guard from Derry, averaged 14 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game as UNH went 1-6 in January.
Bosse, a junior guard from Manchester, averaged 24.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and two assists for a Plymouth State team that went 2-6 in January.
Grijalva, a junior guard from Stratham, averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals and went 22-for-28 from the free-throw line over a 1-8 January run for Emmanuel.
Pearson, a graduate-student forward from Nashua, recorded three goals and three assists over a 3-3 January campaign for UConn.
Lynch, a senior forward from Brookline, notched 18 points (13 goals, five assists) as Bishop Guertin went 4-1-1 in January.