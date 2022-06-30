NATE FLETCHER and his coach were thinking the same thing.
Fletcher, a senior for the Portsmouth High School boys track and field team, wanted to drop the javelin and instead compete in both the 200-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles at the NHIAA Division I Championships.
Fletcher was seeded second in the javelin entering the meet, held May 27 at Salem High. There is about a 25-minute window between the 200 dash and 300 hurdles.
“As I was mulling that over, he came up to me with it,” said Mike Lyford, Portsmouth’s track and field coach. “We were on the same page, really in sync, which was a cool moment.”
Fletcher, a Greenland resident, won both the 200 dash and 300 hurdles in school-record times and was part of the Clippers’ first-place 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay teams. His performance helped Portsmouth secure its first Division I title in its second year in the division.
For his efforts at the Division I Championships, Fletcher was named the May Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Fletcher said he was confident he could handle the quick turnaround between the 200 dash and 300 hurdles after competing in the 4-by-400 relay and 400 run at the Seacoast Championships — Portsmouth’s last meet before the D-I Championships.
“I knew the javelin wasn’t working out for me,” Fletcher said. “I threw good at the beginning of the season, but it just wasn’t working and I knew I had to do four events and I thought, ‘What other event am I also good at and I can impact the team?’ It was the 200. ... After running two 400s in the same meet, I knew that I had the stamina and strength to do that double.”
Fletcher convincingly won the 300 hurdles, which Lyford considers the senior’s best event, in 38.74 seconds. Alvirne senior Jack Ashworth finished runner-up in 40.23 seconds. After a brief rest, Fletcher won the 200 in 21.99 seconds, edging out Salem senior Aidan McDonald (22.32 seconds).
Fletcher, who will run indoor and outdoor track at the University of New Hampshire next year, said he thought he had a chance to break his own school record in the 300 hurdles entering the meet but setting the 200 record was a surprise.
“I was really 50-50 on how it was going to go,” Fletcher said of the double. “I was really feeding off of the energy of my teammates and the adrenaline of the state meet itself. I was very unsure of how the 200 was going to go after the 300 because it is a tough double but once I started running, I just felt good.”
Fletcher began the meet by running the second leg for Portsmouth’s 4-by-100 relay team that took first place in 43.83 seconds, an event the Clippers were not projected to win, he said.
Portsmouth won the Division I title with 97.5 points, miles ahead of runner-up Nashua North (59 points). By the meet’s last event, the 4-by-400 relay, the Clippers had the championship well in hand.
Unaware of how big a lead Portsmouth had on the field, Fletcher ran his anchor leg of the relay like the Clippers’ title hopes depended on winning that event. Lyford said he had Fletcher run the anchor leg because leading up to the meet, the talk among coaches was that it would be decided by a few points.
Fletcher outran Keene senior distance runner Torin Kindopp to secure Portsmouth’s first-place and school-record time of 3:27.95. Keene finished runner-up in 3:28.46. Kindopp won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs at the meet.
“The best part about Nate is that he really took to heart something I said earlier in the week,” Lyford said. “I just said to them, ‘Hey, there’s no reason to look at the points’ ... and Nate really didn’t look the entire meet. He firmly believed that the meet was in jeopardy going into that 4-by-4 and it was the opposite of that.”
Fletcher finished his high school career by winning the 300 hurdles in a school-record 38.6 seconds at the New England Championships on June 11, one week after he won the event and took third in the 200 dash at the NHIAA Meet of Champions. He also helped Portsmouth’s 4-by-400 relay team set a school record (3:24.15) to win the event and was part of the Clippers’ fifth-place 4-by-100 team at Meet of Champions.
“I don’t know if we know what Nate’s ceiling is yet,” Lyford said. “He’s really a special talent and a special guy.”
Other athletes considered for the May award were Worcester Polytechnic Institute softball player Katie Martin, Proctor Academy softball player Katie Vlacich, Southern New Hampshire University baseball player Griffin Gilbert, Rutgers University men’s lacrosse player Brian Cameron, Souhegan girls lacrosse player Elle Stevenson and Manchester Central girls tennis player Emily Leclerc.
Martin, a graduate student pitcher from Bedford, went 8-4 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 82 innings over the final month of WPI’s season, which included winning the NEWMAC Championship, an NCAA Division III Super Regional victory and seventh-place finish at the Division III College Softball World Series.
Vlacich, a junior from Concord, batted .562 and posted a 2.67 ERA in the circle over the Hornets’ final six games in May, including their Lakes Region Tournament semifinal loss to Tilton School.
Gilbert, a redshirt sophomore pitcher from Concord, posted a 1.40 ERA, a win and 23 strikeouts over 13⅓ relief innings for SNHU in May.
Cameron, a senior from Bedford, recorded eight goals and an assist in Rutgers’ last five games, including its 17-10 loss to Cornell in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I tournament.
Stevenson, a senior midfielder, recorded 42 goals, 13 assists, 25 draw controls, 19 ground balls and an interception over Souhegan’s 8-1 end to the NHIAA regular season.
Leclerc, a sophomore, went 6-2 in both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles competition over Manchester Central’s 5-1 end to the regular season and trip to the NHIAA Division I semifinals.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball); April, Kyle Maurice, Exeter (baseball).