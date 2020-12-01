After Nashua North’s state quarterfinal loss to Merrimack in 2019, a game Curtis Harris-Lopez missed because of a sprained MCL, the Titans’ quarterback viewed this past season as a revenge tour.
During the tour’s opening act of three regular-season victories, North routed Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 34-6, and previously unbeaten Londonderry, 36-7, in October. Harris-Lopez was the headliner in both triumphs, amassing a combined six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing).
For his performance in both games, the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges named the Holy Cross-bound senior the October Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month.
Harris-Lopez ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 91 yards and a TD in North’s victory over Bishop Guertin Oct. 10, which Titans coach Dante Laurendi said was a good example of how challenging the quarterback can be to defend.
Entering North’s Oct. 23 regular-season finale against defending Division I champion and unbeaten Londonderry, Harris-Lopez did not have any nerves. “It was more very anxious to play the defending state champs and give my all against them,” he said.
Harris-Lopez rushed for scores of 4, 1 and 81 yards, helping North collect 439 yards on the ground as a team. Teammates Jayden Espinal and Devin Bracetty also each ran for a TD.
“Our outside receivers did great on blocking, the (offensive) line did perfect,” Harris-Lopez said of the Titans’ rushing success against Londonderry. “They created holes for us to do what we’re supposed to do.”
North led the Lancers, 20-0, at halftime and never let them get within two scores of tying the game.
“What stands out is him coming in as highly touted as he was after what he accomplished the last few seasons — teams focused on taking him away and containing him — and he still had the explosive games he had,” Laurendi said of Harris-Lopez.
Among the biggest roadblocks the Titans faced during their revenge tour were COVID-19-related cancelations of both their scheduled regular-season games against Merrimack on Oct. 2 and Alvirne of Hudson on Oct. 16. Laurendi said his team learned the Thursday before both scheduled Friday contests that the games were canceled.
During those weeks, Harris-Lopez said he thought about the possibility of North’s or the entire NHIAA football season being canceled due to the pandemic but he and fellow senior captains Max Ackerman, Spencer Whiting and Lucas Cunningham helped their teammates stay positive.
“They did a good job focusing on what we needed to get done, realizing going in (this year) that we know there’s a lot of things out of our control,” Laurendi said of his captains. “They did a good job of controlling what they could control and getting ready for next week.”
Harris-Lopez, who wants to study sports management at Holy Cross, finished his senior campaign with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on about 110 carries alongside five passing TDs. On defense at safety, the position he said Holy Cross’ coaching staff plans to play him at, Harris-Lopez had two turnovers: a fumble recovery and a pick-six.
While Harris-Lopez said he made strides in his breakaway ability and vision on offense, Laurendi pointed to another skill the quarterback improved this fall: his leadership.
“He was more vocal than he had been in the past,” Laurendi said. “Coming off his injury, I think he was really determined not only for himself to come back and have a great year, I think he was determined to help our team have a great year.”
Other athletes considered for the October honor were Goffstown High School football player Jarrett Henault, Concord High School cross country runner Eben Bragg, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy cross country runner Addison Cox, Windham High School field hockey player Amy Lanouette and Bishop Brady of Concord field hockey players Halle Laramie and Ashlyn Toupin.
Henault, a senior quarterback, went 31 of 67 passing (three interceptions) for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 322 yards and seven TDs on 37 carries over the Grizzlies’ last five regular-season games — all victories — and its 40-6 Division I preliminary round win over Concord.
Bragg, a senior, won the NHIAA Division I individual championship after finishing the snow-coated Derryfield Park course in 16 minutes, 7.47 seconds to help Concord win its fourth straight team title on Oct. 31. Cox, a senior, won her first NHIAA Division II individual crown and helped Coe-Brown capture the team title by finishing the Derryfield Park course in 18:21.87. Her time was the fastest by any female competitor across each of the three division championships.
Lanouette, a junior midfielder, recorded three goals, seven assists and two defensive saves over Windham’s 5-0 end to the regular season and its postseason run that led the team to a second straight Division I championship.
Laramie, a senior forward, tallied nine goals and three assists over Bishop Brady’s 4-0 end to the regular season and its three-game postseason march to the Division III title. Her classmate, Toupin, a midfielder/forward, logged five goals and 10 assists over that seven-game span.
Previous 2020 winners: January, Kelly Walsh, Goffstown (basketball); February, Joe Cleary, Plymouth (wrestling); September, Hunter Long, Exeter (football).