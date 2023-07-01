Annie Parker knew the rest of the NHIAA Division I girls lacrosse world had eyes on her and the Portsmouth High School team. Portsmouth was moving to Division I this school year after winning five straight Division II titles and seven since 2011.
But Parker and the Clippers needed no time to get comfortable in their new surroundings. Portsmouth closed its regular-season campaign by going 10-1 in May, over which Parker logged 36 goals, nine assists, 34 draw controls, 27 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers.
For her efforts over Portsmouth’s last 11 regular-season games, Parker was chosen as the May New Hampshire Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the Union Leader Board of Judges.
“We have a target on our backs and everyone is like, ‘Are they going to be that great?’” Parker told the Union Leader after Portsmouth’s 16-11 win at Bishop Guertin on April 18. “I think that’s the mentality we have going out on the field. To prove we can be great.”
Parker scored a month-high six goals in Portsmouth’s 18-9 triumph over eventual Division III champion Bow on May 10. The junior midfielder followed up with a five-goal, one-assist outing in the Clippers’ 19-7 win at Nashua South, which reached the D-I semifinals, two days later.
Portsmouth outscored its May opponents, 198-64.
The Clippers reached the Division I championship game last month, falling to Bedford, 14-10. Portsmouth’s only loss in May was also to Bedford.
Fourth-year Clippers coach JoJo Curro told the Union Leader after the win over Bow that she had a special offensive trio with Parker and seniors Avery Ruhnke and Charlotte Marston.
Parker, who is committed to Syracuse, and Ruhnke, who will play at Loyola of Chicago next year, eclipsed the 100-career goal mark last season. Marston is headed to Colgate University.
All three were All-Division I First Team selections.
“They work very well alone and very well with other people,” Curro said then. “They’re players you want to have on your team. They’re great players and great girls that bring positive energy and real leadership out there.”
Alongside her scoring output, Parker also played a big role in giving Portsmouth possession over the end of the regular season. She logged a month-high of six draw controls in both the Clippers’ 19-1 win over Salem on May 1 and 17-0 victory over Merrimack on May 15.
Parker continued to produce for the Clippers in the Division I tournament. She scored a team-high five goals in the Clippers’ 14-12 semifinal triumph over BG, which entered this past season as the four-time defending D-I champion, and had a hat trick in the final against Bedford.
Other athletes considered for the May award were Manchester Central track runner Harriet Barber, Salem High School softball player Addison Lucier, Pinkerton Academy baseball player Jacob Albert, Pinkerton Academy boys lacrosse player Cole Frank, Princeton University men’s lacrosse player Sean Cameron and Coe-Brown Northwood Academy track athlete Matthew Corriveau.
Barber, a junior, repeated as the NHIAA Division I champion in the 400-meter run with a division-record time (56.2 seconds) and also won the 200-meter dash at the NHIAA Division I Championships on May 25.
Lucier batted .520 (26-for-50) with 17 RBIs, 13 runs scored and one walk over Salem’s 10-2 end to the NHIAA Division I regular season and 17-4 first-round playoff win over Bishop Guertin. The junior infielder opened May with a 10-game hitting streak, tallied at least one hit in all but one game and posted eight multi-hit games.
Albert batted .448 (20-for-41) with 10 RBIs, 17 runs scored and nine walks over the Astros’ 10-2 end to the NHIAA Division I regular season. The senior outfielder recorded at least one hit in all but one game and six multi-hit games.
Frank, a junior faceoff specialist, won 148 of the 171 faceoffs he took last month as the Astros went 8-1 over their last nine NHIAA Division I regular-season games. He won every faceoff he took in two games and lost just one in four games.
Cameron, a sophomore midfielder from Bedford, registered five goals, an assist and four ground balls over Princeton’s two Ivy League tournament games en route to the title and the NCAA Division I tournament. The Tigers lost to Penn State in the first round.
Corriveau, a senior, placed second in the 200-meter dash (23.16 seconds) and long jump (20-09.25 feet) and helped the Bears’ 4-by-400-meter relay team take first place (3 minutes, 27.89 seconds) at the NHIAA Division II Championships on May 26.
Previous 2023 winners: January, Brooks Craigue, Concord (hockey); February, Aidan Cox, Northwood (indoor track); March, Caroline Harvey, Salem (hockey); April, Sarah Taylor, Concord (softball).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.