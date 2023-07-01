Annie Parker
Buy Now

Portsmouth’s Annie Parker brings the ball up during a game against Bow this spring.

 DAN DOYON

Annie Parker knew the rest of the NHIAA Division I girls lacrosse world had eyes on her and the Portsmouth High School team. Portsmouth was moving to Division I this school year after winning five straight Division II titles and seven since 2011.

But Parker and the Clippers needed no time to get comfortable in their new surroundings. Portsmouth closed its regular-season campaign by going 10-1 in May, over which Parker logged 36 goals, nine assists, 34 draw controls, 27 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers.

To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.