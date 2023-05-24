After being part of Concord High School softball teams that finished as the NHIAA Division I runner-up the past two years, Sarah Taylor came into this season hungry for a state championship.
Concord coach Duke Sawyer and the Crimson Tide’s first several opponents could tell.
Taylor, a right-handed pitcher from Concord, went 5-0 with four complete games last month, allowing three earned runs and six walks alongside 60 strikeouts in 27 innings.
As either the Crimson Tide’s No. 3 or No. 4 hitter, the junior captain batted .586 with a home run, 11 runs scored, 20 RBIs and two walks over the team’s 8-1 start.
Taylor’s performance both in the circle and at the plate last month earned her the April New Hampshire Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I think she was early in the season at the top of her game,” said Sawyer, who is in his 22nd year as Concord’s coach. “She’s the leader of the team right now. She’s just very enthusiastic. She’s the go-getter, the loud one in the dugout.
“I think she’s pretty much going to put this team on her shoulders this year.”
Taylor went a month-best 4-for-4 at the plate in Concord’s second game, a 14-2 triumph at Alvirne on April 12. The Stonehill College commit had five RBIs in the Crimson Tide’s 17-5 win at Bedford two days later and belted a walkoff home run in their 3-2 eight-inning home triumph over Goffstown on April 25.
While she has a swing-first mentality and considers herself an aggressive hitter at the plate, Taylor struck out only twice last month.
“I don’t really like to get behind in the count,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it’s going to happen sometimes but if I can help it, I’ll just go up there and swing at a strike and normally I put it in play, whether it’s a ground out or a home run.”
Taylor had to hustle for her walkoff home run against Goffstown. The game was played at Rollins Park in Concord on a field with no outfield fence. The Crimson Tide’s usual home, Memorial Field, was waterlogged and unusable that day. “I was just like, ‘Go, go, go. Score, score,’” she said of her mindset running the bases after the hit.
One of Taylor’s biggest pitching focuses this past high school offseason was on the mental side of the game. She used to focus a lot on her personal stats and compared herself to teammates and other pitchers in the state but broke out of that mindset last year.
Concord junior catcher and captain Delaney Duford saw Taylor’s offseason work pay dividends last month.
“I feel like she’s a lot more confident this year in a lot of her pitches and a lot of her play style,” Duford said of Taylor before an early May practice.
Taylor, who throws a rise ball, screwball, curveball, changeup and drop ball, twirled a 10-strikeout one-hitter and was four outs away from a perfect game in Concord’s five-inning victory over Manchester Central/Memorial on April 18.
In the Crimson Tide’s 9-1 win over Londonderry on April 26, Taylor allowed three hits and struck out a career-high 15 batters. She also helped herself by going 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
“Londonderry’s always tough for us,” Sawyer said. “They’re always a good hitting team down through the years so for her to strike out 15 Londonderry players, I was quite surprised. ... She’s just been on all year long.”
Taylor, who also plays third base, said games against strong teams like Londonderry are her favorite to play in. Against the Lancers, Taylor’s rise ball and changeup worked well, she said.
That victory over Londonderry came one day after the eight-inning win over Goffstown and two games after the Crimson Tide’s first loss: 2-0 at Winnacunnet on April 19.
“It was a big confidence boost,” Taylor said. “After a loss like that, I think it’s always good to come back and have one of those wins against one of the better teams in the state. It got everybody fired up and that was the game where we were like, ‘Yeah, that’s the energy we need to have for the rest of the season.’”
Sawyer said Taylor is a mentally tough pitcher and her pitches are difficult for batters to hit because of their movement.
Taylor also has the help of Duford, who has caught her since their youth softball days, and fellow Concord standout junior pitcher Maddy Wachter.
Wachter and Taylor talk constantly during games and support each other from their field position when they’re not pitching. Wachter plays first base when she is not in the circle.
“We lost two state championships our freshman and sophomore year and I think all three of us — especially the two of them — they want it this year,” Duford said.
Other athletes considered for the April award were Winnacunnet softball player Maddy Eaton, Saint Anselm College softball player Haile Hicks, Portsmouth girls lacrosse player Annie Parker, Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse player Shelby Cole, Plymouth Regional High School baseball player Johnny Flaherty and Saint Thomas Aquinas High School baseball player Sam Grondin.
Eaton, a junior, batted .591 with three doubles and 12 RBIs and did not strike out at the plate over Winnacunnet’s 8-0 start to the season. In the circle, Eaton went undefeated last month, recording a 1.101 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over 36 innings.
Hicks, a junior pitcher from Jefferson, posted a 1.99 ERA and 7-4 record over 12 appearances as Division II Saint Anselm went 14-5-1 last month.
Parker, a junior midfielder, recorded 25 goals, including the 100th of her career, 14 assists and 29 draw controls over Portsmouth’s 8-2 start to the NHIAA Division I season.
Cole, a junior attacker from Gilford, tallied 25 goals and 11 assists and eclipsed the 150-career point mark over a 3-5 April campaign for Division II SNHU.
Flaherty, a junior pitcher, went 5-0 and logged a 1.33 ERA, 21 hits, eight walks, two hit batters and 49 strikeouts over 31⅔ innings for Division II Plymouth in April.
Grondin, a junior, batted .429 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over Saint Thomas’ 6-0 start to the NHIAA Division II season.