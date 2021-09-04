EXETER — Ethan Moss described the Exeter High School defense as hungry.
The unit feasted in the Blue Hawks’ 37-14 season-opening NHIAA Division I victory over Goffstown Friday at Bill Ball Stadium.
Exeter, which ended last season by forfeiting its quarterfinal game against rival Winnacunnet of Hampton due to a positive COVID-19 case, forced an interception, recovered a fumble and held the Grizzlies to fewer than 250 yards of total offense.
The Blue Hawks built a 34-0 advantage before Goffstown junior quarterback Josh Webb connected with senior Caden Perry for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
Exeter coach Bill Ball pointed to seniors Nate Leighton, Jacob Wiberg, Nate Ross and Josh Norman as some of the team’s defensive leaders this fall.
“We work together,” said Moss, a junior defensive back who intercepted Webb in the second quarter. “We lift each other up, we hit, we want to hit, we’re flying around the field making plays, we’re thirsty for fumbles. We’re hungry. That’s what it is.”
Exeter also ended Goffstown’s second drive by recovering Grizzlies running back Aaron Duval’s fumble and also forced two three-and-outs.
The Grizzlies’ first trip to the red zone, which came on their final first-half drive, ended with a turnover on downs after reaching the Blue Hawks’ 16-yard line. One of Goffstown’s longest runs came on Connor Hujsak’s 11-yard fake-punt dash to extend that drive.
“They fly around, they always get 11 guys to the football, they do a really good job of tackling on the perimeter. That was tough for us,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said of the Blue Hawks’ defense.
Offensively, Exeter ran for more than 350 yards. Wiberg logged a game-high 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, Leighton tallied 84 yards and two touchdowns on five runs and Ian Ireland rushed for 93 yards and a score on five totes. Exeter also received 41 rushing yards on nine carries from Bradley Richards.
“First half, I know they blocked well for each other, which is important, and that was great,” Ball said of his running backs. “We’ve just got to stay with it, continue to get better.”
Exeter also scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Aidan McGinley to Mike Dettore in the third quarter and Moss’ 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Moss made four of his five point-after kicks.
Webb went 11 of 20 passing for 210 yards. Perry tallied five catches for 67 yards. Goffstown senior tight end Peyton Strickland made five receptions for 94 yards. Duval led the Grizzlies in rushing with 22 yards on 11 carries.
“That was a great team and we performed exactly the way we wanted to,” Moss said.