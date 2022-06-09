NASHUA -- After the Pinkerton Academy baseball team played its way into Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game, Connor Fennell and his Londonderry High School teammates seemed determined to do the same.
Fourth-seeded Londonderry beat top-seeded Portsmouth 4-1 in the Division I semifinals at Holman Stadium on Wednesday night, and Fennell was the star of the show.
After being sidelined with a pulled muscle since the final day of the regular season, Fennell tossed a complete game against what is arguably the best offensive lineup in the state. Portsmouth (19-2) scored at least five runs in all but one of its previous games this season. The Clippers were held to three runs when they beat Pinkerton and its ace, Liam Doyle.
Fennell limited Portsmouth to five hits, walked one and struck out 13. He threw 112 pitches and had the Clippers guessing at the plate for most of the game.
“I just get in a rhythm, try to throw as many strikes as possible and attack the hitters -- and use my offspeed to my advantage,” said Fennell, a junior who throws four pitches: fastball, changeup, slider and a curve.
Pinkerton beat sixth-seeded Exeter 7-1 in Wednesday’s first semifinal, so the Astros (20-3) and rival Lancers (17-6) will go at it Saturday in the Division I championship game at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium (4 p.m.)
Fennell was scheduled to start Londonderry’s game against Goffstown on May 27, but experienced discomfort following his final warmup pitch before the top of the first inning.
“It (the injury) was definitely a concern,” he said. “I was very worried that I wasn’t going to be able to pitch at all in the playoffs. I was nervous about it. I know we had somebody warming up at the end, but I told him (Londonderry coach Brent Demas) I wanted to finish it off.”
Portsmouth’s only run came when Max Lalime tripled and scored on an Elliot Miles sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Fennell was also on the mound when Portsmouth beat Londonderry 12-3 on May 20.
“We’ve seen both he and Doyle this year,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said. “I’ll let somebody else say who’s better, but I have a pretty good idea in my mind who that is. He was really, really good. At times it seemed like he toyed with us. We didn’t get a lot of good swings on him. He seemed willing to throw all of his pitches in any count. That’s what you have to do to be really good.”
Londonderry scored a run in the second, two in the fourth and one in the seventh. First baseman Owen Carey and center fielder Jack Marshall each had two hits for the Lancers, who also received an RBI double and a sacrifice fly from freshman Jet Jones. Londonderry appears to be a year ahead of schedule, since it had two freshmen, three sophomores and three juniors in its starting lineup Wednesday.
“I was confident these guys are playing their best baseball of the year,” Demas said. “And Connor’s a bulldog.”
Pinkerton will be seeking its first championship since 1986, when the Astros topped Keene 3-2 in the Division I championship game. Londonderry beat Bedford in 2019 to capture its last championship.
Fennell tossed a shutout when Londonderry beat Pinkerton 2-0 during the regular season, but NHIAA rules will prevent him from pitching Saturday.
“When it’s Pinkerton and Londonderry it’s always a dogfight,” Demas said. “It should be a good game.”