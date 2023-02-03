BOW — Zero might be the number most people associate with the Bow High School girls basketball team. That’s the Falcons’ number of losses.
For Bow, though, the magic number is 40.
If Bow can score at least 40 points, coach Phil Davis is confident his team’s full-court, high-energy defense will make that enough to win any game.
No team has scored more than 37 points and seven have failed to score 25 on the Falcons entering their trip to Kennett, the only other remaining unbeaten Division II team, on Tuesday.
“Our goal is ball denial right out of the gates,” Davis said.
Bow, the D-II runner-up last year, improved to 12-0 with a 55-35 home triumph over Pembroke Academy on Thursday night. The Falcons led 24-18 at halftime Thursday before a third-quarter scoring outburst built the lead to 49-27 entering the final quarter.
The Spartans (9-4), who had won five straight entering Thursday, have scored at least 41 points in every game except their losses to Bow. The Falcons also defeated Pembroke, 45-22, on Jan. 3.
“Once it got away, against their defense, you’re not going to come back from way down,” Pembroke coach Steve Langevin said.
The Falcons won the rebound battle, 50-17, and received several timely steals from senior twin sisters Bella and Lyndsey LaPerle.
Bow junior forward Sidney Roberge held Pembroke junior standout scorer Annelise Dexter to 15 points. Eight of Dexter’s points came in the fourth quarter after the Falcons had a 20-plus-point lead and Roberge was out of the game.
Davis said the LaPerle twins’ intensity is infectious to their teammates and Roberge’s task each game is to shut down the opponent’s best player.
Bow junior forward Juliette Tarsa said Roberge’s strong defensive play takes pressure off her and senior forward Alex Larrabee so the two can focus on scoring.
Larrabee had a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) on Thursday. Tarsa tallied a game-high 19 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter, alongside seven rebounds.
“That’s like her main job is to guard their strongest player,” Tarsa said of Roberge, who grabbed six rebounds on Thursday. “She does an excellent job of that and I don’t know what I would do without a teammate like her.
“She, I would say, is the rock.”
The Falcons rely on their speed and athleticism, Tarsa said. Using both in their full-court press keeps opponents off-balance and causes turnovers, she said.
Langevin said he felt Pembroke handled the Falcons’ full-court press decently but their defense in their own end is just as tough because they contest every pass and capitalize on mistakes.
Bow held the Spartans to nine points in each of the first three quarters.
Davis said he harps on things like boxing out and rebounding to help give his team an edge against quality opponents.
“For us, that’s where we kind of thrive is in those effort aspects of basketball games,” Davis said.