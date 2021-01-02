In some ways, this year’s high school basketball season will look much like high school sports did in the fall, when COVID-19 forced teams to play a regional schedule, spectators were limited at events and there was an open tournament for each sport.
Regional schedules, a cap on spectators and open tournaments will all be part of the upcoming basketball season as well, but additional safety protocols have also been put in place. The most noticeable of those protocols? Masks will be worn by the athletes during play. Masks were not mandated by all schools for the fall sports season.
“You ask these kids, ‘Hey, we’re not going to have a season or wear the masks,’ and I don’t think any kid is going to say ‘I don’t want to play,’” said Pinkerton Academy boys basketball coach Dave Chase, who is also the president of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches’ Organization. “I’m just hoping that we all get to play.”
Unlike a typical year, boys and girls basketball players will not be required to wear mouth guards during the 2021 season.
Regional schedules will be the norm for boys and girls basketball as well. The Manchester Memorial boys basketball team is scheduled to play six opponents during the regular season: Manchester Central, Concord, Winnacunnet, Trinity, Bedford and Goffstown.
When possible, teams will play the same opponent in back-to-back games.
There is still some uncertainty regarding how teams will be seeded for the postseason tournaments. Portsmouth girls basketball coach Tim Hopley said he believes teams will open tournament play by facing teams in their regional “pod” with the winners advancing. That’s how the postseason was handled in some fall sports, like football.
“I would think that would make sense, but I don’t think that’s been determined,” Hopley said. “I’m hoping after watching how the seedings went down in the fall that they do it a little more subjectively. I would hope they would take a few things into consideration instead of just pulling names out of a hat (for seeding) come playoff time.”
“I’m not sure how the tournament will be set up, but it’s going to be an open tournament,” Chase added. “We may have random seeding. Basically your regular season is a bunch of scrimmages, then you start playing for the prize after the scrimmage season is done.”
Rules regarding spectators will vary from school to school. Hopley said Portsmouth will not allow fans from the visiting team.
“In Portsmouth, we’ll be allowed home team fans only, but only two per player and they’re supposed to be living in the same household,” he said. “Other differences are there are no swing players between JV and varsity. When we practice they’re on one side of the curtain, we’re on the other. We don’t take buses together and there’s no locker room use.
“The bench situation will also be different as people are seeing in NBA and college games. People will be spread out, staggered and things like that.”
The NHIAA website has posted a lengthy list of recommendations from the National Federation of High Schools designed to create a safe atmosphere for high school basketball this year. Among other things, the recommendations include limiting contact between players (no pregame handshakes, etc.), social distancing whenever possible and sanitizing the ball and the scorer’s table before play.
Chase said jump balls have been eliminated for this season as well.
“The visiting team will get the ball to start, and it will be an alternating (possession) from there,” he said. “Right now I’m not 100 percent sure if anything else will be put into play or not.”
Some rules are different for each division. Hopley said Division I schools will not be allowed to scrimmage before the regular season begins, but that is not the case in Division II.
“I know that’s different in Division II because I’ve had some Division II coaches reach out to try and set up scrimmages with us, he said. “We’re all playing it like)tje season) could go away in the snap of a finger — and it could.”