Under the category of “Picking up where we left off ...”
The top three teams at the conclusion of the 2022 high school football season will start 2023 as the top three teams in the Union Leader High School Power Poll.
The Bedford Bulldogs celebrate their state Division I championship victory last November. The Bulldogs begin 2023 as the No. 1 team in the state.
Under the category of “Picking up where we left off ...”
The top three teams at the conclusion of the 2022 high school football season will start 2023 as the top three teams in the Union Leader High School Power Poll.
Leading the way are the Bedford Bulldogs, the defending Division I and Power Poll champs, who were the unanimous No. 1 pick of a seven-member statewide media panel in preseason voting announced Tuesday night. Bedford, which beat Londonderry in last November’s final, received 70 points, outdistancing the Lancers (60 votes) and Pinkerton Academy (58 votes).
Fourth place went to Portsmouth/Oyster River (39 votes), which finished 2022 unranked. Concord, Windham, Dover, Exeter, Souhegan and Bishop Guertin rounded out the top 10. Souhegan, the only Division II club to make the top 10, was a division finalist last season, falling to Pelham in the championship game.
Poll voters this season remain the same as last season: Union Leader Sports Editor Chris Duffy; Union Leader reporters Roger Brown and Alex Hall; Union Leader contributor Dan Doyon; Joe Marchilena of NH-HighSchoolSports.com, and Steve Beals and Nick Anastos of Friday Night Lights New Hampshire Media.
The first regular-season poll, after Week 1 action, will run Tuesday, Sept. 6. The rankings will continue to run Tuesdays through the season, ending on Nov. 28 — after the last of the state finals, the Division I game on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Regular-season action starts on Thursday night with two Division I games, including a contest with immediate Power Poll implications: No. 6 Windham at No. 3 Pinkerton (6 p.m.)
In other weekend contests involving two ranked teams, No. 5 Concord visits No. 2 Londonderry, and No. 1 Bedford hosts No. 10 Bishop Guertin. Both games are set for Friday night.
2008: Nashua South
2009: Bishop Guertin
2010: Pinkerton
2011: Exeter
2012: Exeter
2013: Concord
2014: Pinkerton
2015: Goffstown
2016: Bedford
2017: Winnacunnet
2018: Bedford
2019: Londonderry
2020: Nashua North
2021: Londonderry
2022: Bedford
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.