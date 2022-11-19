Snow
Bedford’s Colby Snow, shown earlier this season against Windham, scored four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 32-0 victory over Timberlane in a Division I semifinal on Friday night in Plaistow.

PLAISTOW — If it wasn’t Bedford High School finest performance of the season, it certainly had to be close.

Bedford dominated on both sides of the ball and advanced to the Division I championship game by breezing past Timberlane 32-0 Friday night in the Division I semifinals.