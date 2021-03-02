Goffstown High School beat Bedford twice during the NHIAA boys basketball regular season, but it’s the third meeting that really counts.
Since the NHIAA seeded teams for the Division I tournament with a random draw, the first two games between the Grizzlies and Bulldogs had no bearing on the regular-season standings. Round 3 will come Thursday in the Region Two semifinals.
Third-seeded Bedford advanced with a 64-55 wire-to-wire victory over sixth-seeded Manchester Central on Monday night. Second-seeded Goffstown received a first-round bye.
Goffstown (10-3) posted a 46-45 road victory over Bedford on Feb. 3, and beat the Bulldogs 67-50 in Goffstown two nights later. No. 1 Manchester Memorial will face No. 5 Trinity in the other Region Two semifinal.
“They definitely are looking forward to getting another shot at those guys,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “The first game was a little more like the way we want things to be.
“They shoot the ball really, really well, so we have to contest shots better. We have to make sure we’re solid on defense and the offense will come, whether it’s in transition or just running our stuff. We need to make it a fight. We want to make it close in the end like it was in the first game.”
Bedford (6-7) never trailed during Monday’s victory over Central (5-8). The Bulldogs led 16-5 after one quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 51-33 at the end of three quarters. The Bulldogs led by 21 with 6:06 to play before Central pulled within seven in the final minute.
Bedford’s Dan Kuleza led all scorers with 18 points. The Bulldogs received 15 from T.J. O’Connell and 12 from Andrew Zimmerman. Baril Mawo (15), Angel Castro (14) and Greg Jean-Bapiste (nine) led Central. It was Bedford’s third victory over Central this season.
Aiden O’Connell (16.0 ppg), Mason Blondeau (13.0) and Rob Baguidy (8.0) enter Thursday’s matchup as Goffstown’s leading scorers.
“I don’t think we played with the necessary defensive intensity that we need to and we have in many of the other games (in the first meeting with Bedford),” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “They wanted 50/50 balls more than we did. They were willing to fight a little bit harder than we were. We got bailed out when Aiden hit a shot for us before the buzzer.”
Bedford may be without center Dylan Kumbani for Thursday’s game. Kumbani, Bedford’s leading rebounder, injured his ankle and knee when he landed awkwardly after attempting a layup in the first quarter Monday night. He did not return to the game and watched the second half in street clothes.
Moreno said he doesn’t expect Kumbani to play against Goffstown.
“To me, he’s their most valuable player,” Cowette said. “It’s not always reflected in the points column, but the energy that he brings and his activity on the glass … there aren’t many guys in the state who play with that type of energy. All of (Bedford’s) games are extremely physical and that’s something we’ll have to be prepared for Thursday night.”