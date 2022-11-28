“Defense travels” is a phrase that gets a lot of use within the sports world, and that was certainly true for this year’s Bedford High School football team.
Because the Division I playoffs were expanded from eight to 13 teams this year, Bedford became the first NHIAA team to win four playoff games in one season — and all four victories came away from home. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs won three road playoff games and then beat top-seeded Londonderry 15-14 at a neutral site (Exeter High School) in Saturday’s Division I championship game.
Bedford posted three shutouts in the postseason (seven overall) and outscored its four playoff opponents 82-14. That strong playoff run vaulted the Bulldogs (10-3) to the top spot in the final Union Leader Power Poll.
“We weren’t the front-runner by any stretch of the imagination going into the playoffs,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said following Saturday’s victory. “You enter as a 10th seed. We have an up-and-down regular season. The kids just kept working. They believed in each other and they believed in what we were coaching and what we were teaching them to do, and then you go on a crazy playoff run as a result of that.”
Bedford overcame a 14-point second-half deficit against Londonderry, which finished No. 2 in the poll. The Lancers, who beat Winnacunnet in last year’s Division I championship game, had been in the top spot since the first poll of 2022.
“I think in the first half, we were on our heels a little bit (defensively), which is the first time we’ve seen that,” Matthews said. “Granted, our offense put our defense in bad situations. We were catching blocks instead of attacking coming downhill. To be honest, the 14-point deficit might have been the best thing to happen to us because we got into halftime and we said to the kids, “We’re gonna have to go out and attack in the second half. We have nothing to lose.’ I think they (the Lancers) were just trying to hold on and we were attacking, and I think we all know anytime you’re in a situation where you’re just trying to hold on to a victory it becomes very tough to win those types of football games.”
This was the 12th-consecutive season the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Power Poll met in the Division I championship game.
“To me, Bedford’s Division I playoff run has to be one of the most memorable in recent history,” said Union Leader staff writer Alex Hall, one of seven Power Poll voters. “The Bulldogs came in as the No. 10 seed and shut out both Windham and last year’s Division II champion in Timberlane and also knocked off the top two seeds in Nashua North (7-0) and last year’s Division I champion in Londonderry.”
“The defensive adjustments made by Bedford in the second half to spend whatever resources defensively needed to shut down the (Londonderry quarterback) Drew Heenan running attack was a brilliant move,” added voter Steve Beals of Friday Night Lights New Hampshire. “Up until (Saturday) I haven’t seen it done as effectively all year.”
Nine of the 10 teams in the final poll are from Division I. Pelham, this year’s Division II champion, came in at No. 8.
“I know this: Bedford and Londonderry are the two best teams in the state, with two great head coaches and staff,” said Union Leader Sports Editor Chris Duffy, another one of the seven voters. “I don’t know this: Where to place the unbeaten Division II-champion Pelham Pythons. I’ll keep them sixth, where I had them last week, ahead of many fine Division I clubs. And I’m the only voter who saw them in a close game.”
Only one non-Division I team has ended the year as the state’s No. 1 team since the poll’s inception in 2008. An undefeated Bishop Guertin team finished the 2009 season at No. 1. BG competed in Division II that year.
The 2012 Winnacunnet team, which won the Division II championship, also had a strong case to be No. 1. Winnacunnet beat Exeter, the Division I champion that year, but was upset by Keene during the regular season. No final poll was more controversial than that one.
Bedford also finished as the No. 1 team in the poll following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
“Londonderry was the standard all season, but in one of the best championship games in recent memory, Bedford was able to wrestle away the top spot in the final seconds,” said voter Nick Anastos of Friday Night Lights New Hampshire. “What a season; with a ton of parity in Division I, the return of out-of-state opponents, and an expanded playoff schedule. It all added up to a truly exciting and suspenseful year.”