Bedford celebrates
Bedford High’s Ledger Russell, bottom, and Dylan Soden celebrate their win over Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I state final.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

“Defense travels” is a phrase that gets a lot of use within the sports world, and that was certainly true for this year’s Bedford High School football team.

Because the Division I playoffs were expanded from eight to 13 teams this year, Bedford became the first NHIAA team to win four playoff games in one season — and all four victories came away from home. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs won three road playoff games and then beat top-seeded Londonderry 15-14 at a neutral site (Exeter High School) in Saturday’s Division I championship game.