LONDONDERRY — Longtime Bedford High School girls lacrosse coach Christine Hodgdon has had numerous strong teams over her tenure, state champions and runners-up among them. Not many, she said, boasted the scoring depth of this spring’s currently undefeated group.
Hodgdon said the Division I Bulldogs have typically had a different leading scorer and four to five scorers each game on their way to a 7-0 start.
Senior Julian Bell, juniors Eli Enners and Regan O’Brien and sophomore Liv Matthews each had a hat trick for the Bulldogs in their 13-2 victory at Londonderry on Friday. Junior captain Sydney Grogan also scored for Bedford in the win.
O’Brien, Bedford’s leading scorer last season and a University of Pennsylvania commit, notched her 100th career goal on Friday.
“Obviously, Regan O’Brien coming back as our leading scorer, she does a good bulk of the work,” Hodgdon said, “but we’re (finding) Eli Enners, and Julian’s coming on strong and we get a few from Sydney and, of course, Liv Matthews has been amazing, especially if she can get herself on a free-position (shot).”
The Bulldogs, who will face Dover (4-3), Division II Portsmouth (6-0 entering Saturday) and Nashua North (2-7) at home this week, have outscored their opponents, 91-23.
They have tallied at least 13 goals and have not allowed more than six.
Offensively, Bedford emphasizes passing the ball well, seeing the field, getting several players involved and running cohesive plays rather than just taking one-on-one opportunities, Hodgdon said.
Grogan said the Bulldogs want to get more great individual threats as the season progresses.
“What we’re trying to do moving on and building in the season is just assisting every goal and just creating as many options as possible and making everyone a viable threat,” Grogan said, “so no one can discredit anyone — everyone on our offense is a threat.”
Bedford’s offense usually gets plenty of possessions behind the efforts of Grogan, Enners, Matthews, O’Brien and Bell, a Clemson University commit, on the draw.
“We have a really strong draw unit and not only that but we have multiple girls who can take the draw effectively many different ways,” Grogan said. “That’s been super helpful because possession is key. That’s how you get a win is getting more possessions than the other team, getting more opportunities.”
As the calendar turns to the final month of the regular season, Hodgdon said the Bulldogs are focusing on being efficient, trying to take advantage of every possession and taking care of the ball.
“We’re trying to stick to our game plan and just work on our efficiency and trying to get everyone involved on the offensive end,” Hodgdon said, “and defensively, trying to step up our game and take more risks and be more aggressive. We’re really happy with where we’re at with that.”