McCarthy
Buy Now

Bedford’s Lana McCarthy pulls down a rebound in between Goffstown’s Meredith Winterburn, left, and Penny Annis during Friday night’s Division I game in Bedford.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

BEDFORD — The Goffstown High School girls basketball team looked poised to hand Bedford its first NHIAA Division I loss of the season on Friday night.

Then the Bulldogs got the ball to Lana McCarthy in the paint.